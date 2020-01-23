NC Mustangs wipe slate clean with grueling quadrant schedule ahead

Last week's win over Cody came under as important circumstances as nearly any late-February game the Natrona County Mustangs could scheme. On a four-game losing streak with quadrant play just around the corner, the Mustangs summoned their resolve and pulled away from the Broncs. And the weight of urgency rolled off their shoulders.

"Definitely feels good to get back in the win column, for sure," NC head coach Phil Choler said after that game.

So the Mustangs wipe the slate clean, retaining only the cornerstones of what they're built on and their end-of-season aspiration. Their goal is to make the state tournament, and eventually win a state championship. And they hope to do that by outworking the opposition.

Fundamentally, Choler's first Mustangs squad is built upon intensity and using a blanketing defense to create offense. So far, they've done that. They're the third-best scoring defense in 4A (51.1 points per game) and force 18.7 turnovers (second-most in 4A). They've forced at least 18 turnovers in six of their games going into the quadrant opener against Gillette on Friday.

"It starts on the defensive end," Choler explained. "It starts with turning the ball over and getting out and running. That's when we can find our teammates and get open looks underneath or outside for 3."