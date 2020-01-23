NC Mustangs wipe slate clean with grueling quadrant schedule ahead

Last week's win over Cody came under as important circumstances as nearly any late-February game the Natrona County Mustangs could scheme. On a four-game losing streak with quadrant play just around the corner, the Mustangs summoned their resolve and pulled away from the Broncs. And the weight of urgency rolled off their shoulders.
"Definitely feels good to get back in the win column, for sure," NC head coach Phil Choler said after that game.
So the Mustangs wipe the slate clean, retaining only the cornerstones of what they're built on and their end-of-season aspiration. Their goal is to make the state tournament, and eventually win a state championship. And they hope to do that by outworking the opposition.
Fundamentally, Choler's first Mustangs squad is built upon intensity and using a blanketing defense to create offense. So far, they've done that. They're the third-best scoring defense in 4A (51.1 points per game) and force 18.7 turnovers (second-most in 4A). They've forced at least 18 turnovers in six of their games going into the quadrant opener against Gillette on Friday.
"It starts on the defensive end," Choler explained. "It starts with turning the ball over and getting out and running. That's when we can find our teammates and get open looks underneath or outside for 3."
At their best, the Mustangs have done just that with encouraging success. They've had five different leading scorers so far this season, with senior Wilsk Jackson scoring a team-high 14 in the win over Cody. Jackson's been one of the team's most prolific facilitators, notching the team-high in assists in five of its last seven games.
And while the Mustangs have scored over 55 points just twice in their last six games, they know the potential they have to surpass that mark in any given game.
"That's what our offense is about," Jackson said. "We either drive or kick and we get to the hole."
That helped the Mustangs shoot 55 percent from the floor, their best since the season-opening weekend despite shooting just 17 percent (4 of 23) from distance. They also forced 16 turnovers and posted their best rebounding margin (33-to-18) of the season.
So that win against Cody, and all of its nuances, can't be underplayed.
"We dropped a couple games to a few good teams before and it feels good to be back on track right before conference starts," Choler said.
Gillette enters Jerry Dalton Gym on a 1-5 stretch, although the Camels haven't played an in-state opponent since crushing Cody in the opening weekend. They also have the state's leading scorer in junior Luke Hladky, who averages 21.5 per game.
It's an interesting match-up for the Mustangs, who come in galvanized knowing every quadrant win matters a little bit more. After all, wins against Thunder Basin (10-2) and Sheridan (6-4) will come at a premium.
"It just makes us try harder every game," Jackson said of the urgency. "Our goal is to win every game from now on."
