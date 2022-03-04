No surprises on opening day of Class 2A state basketball tournament

The quarterfinal round of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championships on Thursday was filled with blowouts and defense.

Other than Sundance's 32-30 overtime victory over Riverside in the girls' bracket, every other game was decided by double digits. The average margin of victory for the eight winning teams was 17.4 points. Take away the Sundance-Riverside game and the margin grows to 19.6.

Not every game was a blowout from the start, though.

The Rocky Mountain girls led Glenrock 5-4 after one quarter and 17-10 at the half before outscoring the Herders 14-2 in the third quarter. The West Regional champion Grizzlies also held Glenrock to 6-of-37 (16.2%) shooting.

The Tongue River boys had a 35-31 halftime advantage against Big Piney and led by just five points (55-50) in the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 70-55 victory.

"Big Piney is quick and they have some really good guards,," Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. "It seemed like every time we would start to pull away they would come back Thankfully, we were able to knock down some free throws at the end and hold on."

Also in the boys' bracket, defending state champion Rocky Mountain was 1-of-14 shooting in the first half and trailed Big Horn by just seven points at 12-5. The Grizzlies shot the ball better after halftime but sill made just 8 of 37 shots (26.1%) for the game.

We'll find out Friday if the defenses continue to shine or if teams will shoot the ball better now that the opening-game jitters are out of the way.

Here''s a closer look at the semifinals.

Boys

Pine Bluffs (22-3) vs Tongue River (23-3)

The anticipated matchup that was delayed a week when Big Horn upset Pine Bluffs in the East Regional semifinals. To have it happen on the big stage at the Ford Wyoming Center should make it even more enjoyable.

The Hornets' dynamic junior duo of Stu Lerwick (22) and Ryan Fornstrom (12) combined for 34 points and junior Dalton Schaefer, who made three of Pine Bluffs' four 3-pointers, added 15 points.

"I thought we played well," Pine Bluffs head coach Tyler Kimzey said. "We got some great shots, but they just weren't falling tonight. Even when we don't shoot well we talk about always giving effort on defense and I thought we did that for 95 percent of the game."

The Eagles, who are in the semifinals for the first time since 2007, got 19 points from Wyatt Ostler, 11 from Eli Cummins and 10 from Brant Bockman as they were finally able to create some distance from Big Piney down the stretch.

It was the first time all season Ostler had led Tongue River in scoring. The senior guard is the 10th different Eagle to lead the team in scoring this season.

"We've been playing together for so long that we just play unselfish basketball," senior Ryan McCafferty said. "We have a different leading scorer every night because we don't care who's scoring."

Head coach Tyler Hanson has developed his offensive system around that depth. Tongue River doesn't have a single player averaging double-digit points but has eight players averaging at least 5.0 points per game.

"With the system we run we want to go nine or 10 deep," he said. "It makes it hard for other teams to scout us and it allows us to play with a lot of energy, And it makes for some unselfish play."

Case in point: Tongue River had 15 assists on 23 made baskets.

As for Friday's semifinal matchup, both coaches know it will take their team's best effort to push through and get to the championship game.

"We have to be mentally sharp and buckle down on both ends of the floor," Kimzey said.

"It's going to take a team effort," Hanson said.

Big Horn (15-9) vs Wind River (19-6)

The Rams' defensive effort, combined with the inside play of 6-foot-8 junior Toby Schons (17 points, 10 rebounds) and senior Cooper Garber (10 points, 9 rebounds) keyed the 41-23 victory over defending state champ Rocky Mountain.

The West Regional champ Cougars were in control throughout their game against Wright, leading 23-12 after one quarter, 38-23 at the half and 58-33 after three quarters en route to an impressive 72-47 win.

Girls

Wyoming Indian (18-5) vs Moorcroft (22-4)

The Chiefs are the three-time defending state champs, but graduated nearly everyone off last year's title team. Seeing her first real state tournament action, junior Layla C'Bearing led Wyoming Indian with 26 points and eight rebounds in the Chiefs' 59-45 victory against Tongue River.

Moorcroft has never won a state championship, but the East Regional champs used a balanced scoring attack -- Kyanna Petz and Kailee Gill both scored 19 points and Talissa Fischbach added 13 -- to lead the Wolves to a 65-39 victory against St. Stephens. Moorcroft outscored the Eagles 38-18 in the second half.

Sundance (16-9) vs Rocky Mountain (21-4)

The Bulldogs advanced despite shooting 16.7% (10 of 60) from the field. Sundance trailed 23-13 after three quarters but outscored Riverside 12-2 in the fourth to force overtime and return to the semis for the second year in a row.

The West Regional champion Grizzlies forced 22 Glenrock turnovers and pulled away in the second half of its 40-18 win. Rocky Mountain's Kennedi Minchow had 10 points to lead all scorers as the Grizzlies disappointed the partisan crowd for the Herders, who were making their first appearance at state in 17 years.

