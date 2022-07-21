North players are looking forward to playing on same team as former opponents

After playing against each other in the Class 1A state championship game in March, Upton's Luca Brooks and Dubois' Cody Wright will be wearing the same uniform Saturday for the third time in the past six weeks.

The two recent graduates will suit up for the North squad in the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star basketball game at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. They also played together during last month's Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series.

"I love playing with Luca," Wright said after practice Thursday. "He's my best friend on and off the court."

Brooks shares that sentiment.

"Building a relationship with Cody has been great," he said. "The first day of practice for the Wyoming-Montana (all-star series) we started talking and then it was on."

In their first (and only) meeting as opponents Wright scored a game-high 26 points, but Brooks and the Bobcats rallied for a 54-47 victory to claim their second consecutive state title.

The 6-foot Brooks, a two-time Class 1A player of the year, was held to 12 points in the win but had a personal 6-0 run in the third quarter to help Upton (26-1) hold off Wright and the Rams (22-3).

"I kind of underestimated him a little bit," Wright said. "The first play I guarded him he just blew right by me. I wasn’t ready for that."

It was understandable that the 6-4 Wright wasn't prepared for Brooks' ability to get by opponents and finish at the rim. After all, Wright had grown up in Dubois but had gone to school in Texas the previous three years.

Consequently, Brooks knew nothing about Wright's game. It didn't take him long, though, to realize Wright was a worthy adversary.

"I realized that he could do it all," Brooks stated. "And he held me to 12 points, so props to him."

Saturday, the two are looking forward to making one final statement as teammates on the court.

"We've got to crush them," Wright said of their South counterparts.

Added Brooks: "Honestly? We want to beat them by double digits."

After the game the two will once again head their separate ways. Brooks will play basketball for Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, while Wright will begin his two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santiago, Chile.

Casper connection

Tamryn Blom and Emma Patik played for the Natrona County Fillies; Logann Alvar played for the Kelly Walsh Trojans on the other side of Casper. But any lingering animosity they had toward each other disappeared the second they stepped on the court.

All three will play for the North in Saturday's WCF all-star game.

"We have great chemistry," Patik said of playing with Alvar. "It’s so nice getting her the ball and knowing that she can finish. We had one pick-up game and we were like, ‘We got this!’"

"It’s been fun to have a true point guard," Alvar added, in reference to Patik. "I know I can just give her the ball and she can push the ball really well or I can get the ball and push it to her."

Alvar might want to get used to playing at The Swede. The two-time all-state selection signed with the Thunderbirds back in the spring. She admits that playing for the defending Region IX champs and junior college power wasn't even on her radar a few years ago.

"My sophomore year I just decided that I wanted to get better and go somewhere with it," she admitted. "After that I never looked back. I’m just really excited and I’m ready to get after it."

She'll renew her rivalry with Patik and Blom the next two years after the former Fillies signed with Region IX opponent Western Wyoming Community College.

It's an unlikely landing spot for Blom, who almost gave the game up three years ago.

"When I was a freshman we had a solid team," she said, "but we just had so many injuries that we finished one and whatever it was (it was 1-20). So going into my sophomore season I thought about quitting, but then I realized I just had to pick it up and go. I think it was all in the parenting and the coaching that I had.

"And then coming into my senior year I thought I had a chance to play college basketball. Considering that I was about to quit when I was a sophomore this is eye-opening for me."

This past season, Natrona County won its quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state tournament before losing to eventual state champ Cheyenne East in the semifinals and Thunder Basin in the third-place game. Kelly Walsh's season ended with an overtime loss to Cheyenne Central at regionals.

So getting one more chance to play the game they love before heading off to college has significant meaning for Patik, Blom and Alvar.

"It means that we can end the season with a W," Patik smiled.