The rubber match is set.

Northeast Conference foes Big Horn and Tongue River will meet in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championships after both had moments of trepidation in the quarterfinals Thursday at Casper College.

East Regional champ Big Horn (21-2) was clinging to a 35-33 lead midway through the fourth quarter before closing the game on a 15-2 run to pull away for a 50-35 victory. Tongue River (21-4) led Shoshoni 37-28 at the half before getting its transition game on track and racing to an 83-54 victory.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted the game to go,” Big Horn senior Cooper Garber said, “but at the end we survived and that’s all that matters.”

Garber played a big role in lifting the Rams to the win. He scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter when 6-foot-7 Big Horn center Toby Schons was on the bench after injuring his knee.

“Most teams when they look at Big Horn it’s Toby Schons but they always forget Cooper,” Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. “There’s a reason why we put everything on his shoulders in football and today we put everything on him.

“We knew he was going to be powerful enough, strong enough and smart enough and composed … all those things you want out of a senior.”

Down the stretch the Rams locked down on defense and made just enough free throws (9 of 20) to hold off the Buffaloes.

Schons injured his knee late in the first half and the senior will be a game-time decision for Friday’s semifinal game.

“He says he’s feeling all right,” Ball said of Schons. “He did it earlier in the year and he was ready the next day. We’re going to do whatever we can to get him playing because we’re definitely a different team without him. But I still have faith in our guys even if he can’t go. It would be nice to have him, but it’s not going to be a complete detriment without him.”

The Rams might need to be at full strength to take down the Eagles. The teams split their regular-season games, with Big Horn winning 55-54 in overtime and Tongue River winning by 15 back in January.

“We just have to play Big Horn basketball like we’ve been playing all season long,” Garber said of what it will take to beat Tongue River. “We’ll be fine just as long as we stay within ourselves and don’t try to do too much.”

Don’t expect any surprises when the conference rivals face off Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“We don’t even need to scout Tongue River because we run the same plays,” said Ball, who had breakfast Thursday morning with Eagles head coach Tyler Hanson, “but they get up and down.”

The Eagles definitely played at a different pace in the second half against Shoshoni. Tongue River turned up its defensive pressure and got out in transition as it outscored the Wranglers 46-26 in the final 16 minutes.

“In the first half we weren’t spread out,” Hanson said. “In the second half we opened it up. We were running the floor and I think we wore them down.”

The Eagles were 19-of-30 (63.3%) in the second half, with most of their baskets coming at the rim.

Caleb Kilbride scored 15 of his team-high 21 points after the break for Tongue River, which also got 18 points from Colter Hanft and 13 from Al Spotted.

Trey Fike had 23 for Shoshoni and Alex Mills added 18.

In the late quarterfinal games, Pine Bluffs played Kemmerer and Wind River faced Wright.

Thursday’s early results guarantee that at least one Northeast team will be playing for a championship Saturday.

“The 2A East has been really tough this year,” Hanson admitted. “Every team has good athletes and good coaches ... it’s been a lot of fun.”

Garber agreed. “It’s been so much fun but you’re also nervous because you know every single game could go either way.”

In girls’ action, Burns advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 45-30 victory over defending state champion Rocky Mountain. The Broncs limited the Grizzlies to 10-for-42 shooting (23.8%) and outscored the Grizzlies 30-19 in the second half to pull off the upset.

Senior Daljit Kaur had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Broncs.

Burns (12-15) will face Sundance in the semifinals. The Bulldogs (15-9) trailed 15-13 at the half before pulling away to reach the semis for the third year in a row. Sundance forced 22 turnovers and had 11 steals.

Jaylin Mills finished with 14 points to lead Sundance, which also got 10 points from Zoe Skeens.