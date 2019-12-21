Offense escapes Natrona County as Mustangs let another win get away

The past week wasn’t as kind to the Natrona County Mustangs as the season’s first. Instead of cruising to three wins by an average margin of nearly 23 points, the Mustangs fizzled out in the fourth quarter against rival Kelly Walsh on Thursday and struggled through long stretches in Saturday’s 54-45 loss to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at Jerry Dalton Gym. That closed a week of frustrations and short-comings.

And now the Mustangs have to let the most recent 7 days resonate for two weeks before returning in 2020 on the other side of the winter break.

“It motivates us but these games don’t matter, we’re not going to win a state championship right now,” senior Cooper Quig said. “So we’re going to keep building off it. It does leave a sour taste but we’re not butt-hurt about it.”

Aside from just the results of three straight wins in three days to open the season was the way the Mustangs handled themselves. They dictated tempo, ran an efficient offense and physically out-worked their opponents on both ends of the court. Senior Ryan Swan told the Star-Tribune at the end of the season-opening weekend that they wanted to establish a new basketball culture at Natrona County. The season’s start was the physical manifestation of first-year head coach Phil Choler’s vision and the players’ belief in that vision.