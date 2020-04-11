Pine Bluffs' Michael Shain commits to play basketball at Dickinson State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pine Bluffs' Michael Shain will continue his basketball career at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. The senior made it official Friday when he signed his National Letter of Intent.

A three-year starter and two-time all-state selection for the Hornets, the 6-foot, 170-pound Shain averaged a Class 2A-best 21.9 points per game this past season. He shot 50 percent from the field, 43 percent from behind the arc and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Shain also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game to lead Pine Bluffs in all three categories.

Shain scored a career-high 41 points, including a 9-of-16 performance from behind the arc, in a 67-33 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie on Feb. 1. He also had a 33-point game against Lusk on Feb. 21 and scored 31 against Saratoga on Dec. 14.

In the state tournament last month Shain averaged 23.0 points as the Hornets went 1-2 and lost in the consolation championship game. Pine Bluffs went 18-9 on the season, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the Southeast Conference.

During Shain's sophomore season he scored 20 points in the Hornets' 73-68 victory over Wind River in the state championship game.

Shain will be joining a Dickinson State team that was 10-17 this past season.

