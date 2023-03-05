Pine Bluffs wasn't to be denied.

The Hornets outscored Big Horn 17-6 in the fourth quarter to defend their state title with a 49-38 victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championship game Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Ford Center in Casper.

It was the second year in a row the Hornets (26-3) beat Big Horn in the title game They also avenged last week's loss to the Rams in the East Regional championship game.

"We just had to buckle down and do the things we could control, like defense," senior point guard Ryan Fornstrom said. "We just wanted to keep playing defense because we knew our offense would come at some point, but even if it didn’t we would be all right."

Seniors Stu Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer provided the offensive spark with back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to put the Hornets on top 40-34. Down the stretch, Pine Bluffs went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line and Schaefer scored on a steal and layup to put the game away.

Pine Bluffs head coach Tyler Kimzey believes the victory was a fitting way for the five senior starters -- Fornstrom, Lerwick, Schaefer, Alex Sloan and Collin Jessen -- to end their Hornets' careers.

"Most of these guys started as sophomores and they were six points away from playing for a state championship that year," Kimzey said. "It started there and they just kept building. They were never content. When they won that first game at state as sophomores I don’t think they realized just how hard it was to do that.

"But after that they realized what they could do. For them to end it here in their senior year is what they deserved."

Led by Lerwick's game-high s24 points, the starters scored 45 of the team's 49 points.

"I’ve grown up with these guys and I love ‘em," Fornstrom said. "It’s just so much fun to be on the court with them, win or lose."