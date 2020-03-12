Players, coaches reckon with state tournament cancellation and lack of closure

The Lander girls basketball team was on the way to Casper for its 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal game against Rawlins when it received notice that this weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships were canceled due to precautionary measures taken to combat the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Tigers head coach, and Lander activities director, Serol Stauffenberg said it was the oddest trip he's ever taken to Hell's Half Acre. Initially they were scheduled to play, then they were scheduled to play without fans, then their championship tournament was canceled altogether within a matter of minutes. So the Tigers turned around and headed home, stopping at Taco Bell in Riverton as a consolation.

"Our girls were saying that it almost feels like your team didn't make it regional weekend," Stauffenberg told the Star-Tribune. "I feel like I was put out of a tournament we were never in."

Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County's health officer and an infectious disease physician, explained at a Thursday afternoon press conference in Casper that the snap decision was made to cancel the tournaments after initially playing without crowds. He added that the decision came through "self-realization," as well as an acknowledgement of the NBA, NHL and MLS to postpone their season and the NCAA's decision to cancel their men's and women's tournaments.