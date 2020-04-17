Potent Worland duo Mortimer, Mercado move on from possible two state titles

"Devon was really excited to get that opportunity," Worland head basketball coach Aaron Abel stated. "It was pretty cool how good we were without him, had we had him we would have been more exciting to watch. Felt bad he didn't get that opportunity."

Mortimer, meanwhile, served as the Warriors' premiere scoring threat throughout the season. Basketball's always been his favorite sport and he'd worked years for the opportunity that lay at the end of the three-day state tournament. Then Abel told his players the news about playing in front of no fans. Ten minutes later Abel relayed the new information that the bus would drive the final 20 minutes to Casper, they'd eat, and then they'd go home because the tournament had been canceled.

"That really sucked, especially since we were on the way," Mortimer explained. "We thought at least we'd get to play. That just shocked us because we'd been waiting for this moment a really long time."

So Mortimer put more stock into soccer season. That was his chance for redemption, to win the state championship that was pulled away during basketball season. Then, after weeks of suspension and kicking the can, the Wyoming High School Activities Association finally canceled spring sports two days after the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Game was canceled. All the sports left for Worland's duo faded away.