Powell boys crash East party in Class 3A state basketball semifinals

Powell continued its late-season surge Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The West Regional champion Panthers rolled to a 70-40 victory over Thermopolis in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships to prevent the semifinals from being an all-East affair.

Powell (15-10) has now won 11 of its last 14 games heading into Friday night's game against Douglas, which knocked off defending state champion Worland in Thursday's first quarterfinal. The other semifinal pits East Regional champ Rawlins against Buffalo.

The Panthers' turnaround began after a three-game losing streak in late January. They won five in a row before back-to-back close defeats to Worland and state tournament qualifier Lyman and closed the season by winning five of six games heading into state.

Sophomores Brock Johnson and Gunner Erickson scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Powell while senior Zach Ratcliff added 14. The Panthers limited the Bobcats to 29.1% shooting.

They'll face a Douglas team making its first semifinal appearance since 2017 after the Bearcats (23-3) outscored Worland 29-16 in the second half on its way to a 58-47 victory.

This will be the first meeting of the season between Douglas and Powell.

Rawlins (21-3) extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 62-39 victory against Lyman. The Outlaws were 24-of-47 (51.1%) and held the Eagles to 9-of-37 (24.3%) shooting, including 0-for-16 behind the arc.

Seniors Ashton Barto (20), JC Ice (16) and Eli Kern (11) all scored in double figures for Rawlins, which is trying to reach the championship game for the first time since winning state in 1997.

The Outlaws will have to defeat Buffalo in order for that to happen. The Bison (18-8) broke open a close game against Kemmerer with an 18-5 second quarter on their way to a 62-44 victory.

Sophomore Eli Patterson had a solid all-around game for Buffalo, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals. Seniors Anthony Peters and Nathan Killian added 12 points apiece.

Rawlins is 2-0 against Buffalo this season, including a 65-37 victory in the East Regional semifinals last weekend.

Friday's Class 3A games will be held at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

