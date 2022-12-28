 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep basketball schedule Dec. 28-30

Girls

Wednesday

Hoop City Classic

at Mitchell, S.D.

Gillette at Mitchell

Thunder Basin vs Colome (S.D.)

Thursday

Hoop City Classic

Gillette vs Viborg-Hurley (S.D.)

Interstate

Bridgeport (Neb.) at Torrington

Friday

Hoop City Classic

Gillette vs Tea (S.D.)

Thunder Basin vs Providence Academy (Minn.)

Thunder Basin at Mitchell

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian

Inter-class

Evanston at Mountain View

Boys

Wednesday

Hoop City Classic

at Mitchell, S.D.

Thunder Basin vs Houston (Tenn.)

Gillette at Mitchell

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

at Idaho Falls

Star Valley vs Burley (Idaho)

Thursday

Hoop City Classic

Gillette vs White River (S.D.)

Thunder Basin vs Sioux Falls (S.D.) Christian

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

Star Valley vs TBD

Interstate

Bridgeport (Neb.) at Torrington

Friday

Hoop City Classic

Gillette vs Bridgewater-Emery (S.D.)

Thunder Basin at Mitchell

East Idaho Holiday Shootout

Star Valley vs TBD

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian

Inter-class

Evanston at Mountain View

