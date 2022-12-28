Prep basketball schedule Dec. 28-30

Girls
Wednesday
Hoop City Classic
at Mitchell, S.D.
Gillette at Mitchell
Thunder Basin vs Colome (S.D.)
Thursday
Hoop City Classic
Gillette vs Viborg-Hurley (S.D.)
Interstate
Bridgeport (Neb.) at Torrington
Friday
Hoop City Classic
Gillette vs Tea (S.D.)
Thunder Basin vs Providence Academy (Minn.)
Thunder Basin at Mitchell
People are also reading…
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian
Inter-class
Evanston at Mountain View
Boys
Wednesday
Hoop City Classic
at Mitchell, S.D.
Thunder Basin vs Houston (Tenn.)
Gillette at Mitchell
East Idaho Holiday Shootout
at Idaho Falls
Star Valley vs Burley (Idaho)
Thursday
Hoop City Classic
Gillette vs White River (S.D.)
Thunder Basin vs Sioux Falls (S.D.) Christian
East Idaho Holiday Shootout
Star Valley vs TBD
Interstate
Bridgeport (Neb.) at Torrington
Friday
Hoop City Classic
Gillette vs Bridgewater-Emery (S.D.)
Thunder Basin at Mitchell
East Idaho Holiday Shootout
Star Valley vs TBD
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian
Inter-class
Evanston at Mountain View