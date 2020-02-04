Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Monday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sheridan;3-0;1.000;9-4;.692
Thunder Basin;2-1;.667;12-3;.800
Gillette;1-2;.333;6-8;.429
Natrona County;0-3;.000;4-8;.333
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne Central;3-0;1.000;12-1;.923
Cheyenne East;2-1;.667;11-5;.688
Laramie;1-2;.333;8-5;.615
Cheyenne South;0-3;.000;7-7;.500
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kelly Walsh;2-1;.667;8-5;.615
Cody;2-1;.667;5-7;.417
Rock Springs;2-1;.667;5-9;.357
Riverton;0-3;.000;3-11;.214
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Star Valley;2-1;.667;6-7;.462
Evanston;3-0;1.000;4-11;.267
Green River;1-2;.667;3-12;.200
Jackson;0-3;.000;0-13;.000
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Buffalo;2-1;.667;9-6;.600
Thermopolis;2-1;.667;6-9;.400
Douglas;2-1;.667;5-11;.313
Newcastle;0-3;.000;1-9;.100
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wheatland;3-0;1.000;13-2;.867
Rawlins;2-1;.667;11-3;.786
Torrington;1-1;.500;5-7;.417
Burns;0-3;.000;2-12;.143
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;3-0;1.000;16-0;1.000
Lander;2-1;.667;12-3;.800
Powell;1-2;.333;7-6;.538
Lovell;0-3;.000;3-11;.214
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;2-0;1.000;11-3;.786
Big Piney;2-1;.667;11-4;.733
Lyman;1-1;.500;8-8;.500
Pinedale;0-3;.000;5-11;.313
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Horn;3-0;1.000;9-5;.643
Sundance;2-1;.667;13-3;.813
Moorcroft;1-2;.667;4-13;.571
Wright;0-3;.000;1-16;.059
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;9-5;.643
Southeast;2-1;.667;12-4;.750
Glenrock;1-2;.333;5-9;.357
Lusk;0-3;.000;5-10;.333
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;14-2;.875
Tongue River;2-1;.667;9-6;.600
Greybull;1-2;.333;6-9;.400
Riverside;0-3;.000;1-14;.067
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wyoming Indian;3-0;1.000;12-5;.706
Kemmerer;2-1;.667;5-12;.294
Shoshoni;1-2;.333;4-10;.286
Wind River;0-3;.000;6-11;.353
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;5-0;1.000;14-1;.933
Kaycee;3-1;.750;11-4;.733
Hulett;3-2;.600;7-6;.538
NSI Academy;1-2;.333;2-5;.286
Arv.-Clear.;0-2;.000;2-11;.154
Midwest;0-5;.000;0-15;.000
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;8-3;.727
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;10-5;.667
Guernsey;0-0;.000;4-8;.333
Rock River;0-0;.000;2-12;.143
Glendo;0-0;.000;0-8;.000
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
St. Stephens;4-0;1.000;15-2;.882
Meeteetse;3-2;.600;10-8;.556
Burlington;2-2;.500;5-9;.357
Dubois;1-3;.250;7-10;.412
Ten Sleep;0-3;.000;4-11;.267
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Encampment;5-0;1.000;15-0;1.000
Saratoga;3-1;.750;12-1;.923
Farson;2-2;.500;11-5;.688
You have free articles remaining.
Cokeville;0-3;.000;7-8;.467
Snake River;0-4;.000;8-8;.500
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Monday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Thunder Basin;3-0;1.000;10-5;.667
Gillette;2-1;.667;4-10;.286
Natrona County;1-2;.333;9-3;.750
Sheridan;0-3;.000;2-11;.154
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne Central;3-0;1.000;13-2;.923
Cheyenne East;2-1;.667;21-1;.867
Cheyenne South;1-2;.333;4-10;.286
Laramie;0-3;.000;3-10;.231
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;2-1;.667;11-4;.733
Kelly Walsh;2-1;.667;8-4;.667
Rock Springs;2-1;.667;8-5;.615
Cody;0-3;.000;6-6;.500
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;3-0;1.000;11-4;.733
Star Valley;2-1;.667;8-6;571
Jackson;1-2;.333;2-11;.154
Evanston;0-3;.000;5-9;.357
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;3-0;1.000;14-1;.933
Buffalo;2-1;.667;7-8;.467
Newcastle;1-2;.333;2-8;.200
Thermopolis;0-3;.000;8-7;.533
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;3-0;1.000;8-7;.533
Torrington;2-1;.667;7-6;.538
Wheatland;1-2;.333;8-7;.533
Burns;0-3;.000;5-9;.357
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;3-9;1.000;11-5;.688
Lander;2-1;.667;9-4;.692
Powell;1-2;.333;2-10;.167
Lovell;0-3;.000;1-13;.071
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;2-0;1.000;11-4;.733
Lyman;2-0;1.000;9-9;.500
Pinedale;1-2;.333;6-9;.400
Big Piney;0-3;.000;3-11;.214
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Moorcroft;3-0;1.000;13-4;.765
Sundance;2-1;.667;6-9;.400
Big Horn;1-2;.333;4-10;.286
Wright;0-3;.000;1-15;.063
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;10-4;.714
Southeast;2-1;.667;11-5;.688
Lusk;1-2;.333;9-5;.643
Glenrock;0-3;.000;3-12;.200
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;14-3;.824
Greybull;2-1;.667;7-7;.500
Riverside;1-2;.333;9-7;.563
Tongue River;0-3;.000;6-9;.400
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wyoming Indian;3-0;1.000;15-3;.833
Wind River;2-1;.667;11-6;.647
Shoshoni;1-2;.333;1-14;.067
Kemmerer;0-3;.000;4-13;.235
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;5-0;1.000;9-7;.563
Kaycee;2-1;.667;11-5;.688
Arv.-Clear.;1-1;.500;5-8;.385
Hulett;1-3;.250;4-8;.333
Midwest;0-4;.000;1-14;.067
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;10-1;.909
Rock River;0-0;.000;8-6;.571
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;8-7;.533
Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-12;.077
Glendo;0-0;.000;0-7;.000
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Meeteetse;4-0;1.000;10-7;.588
Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;9-5;.643
Burlington;1-2;.333;3-10;.231
St. Stephens;0-3;.000;2-14;.125
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cokeville;3-0;1.000;13-2;.867
Snake River;3-1;.750;10-7;.588
Saratoga;3-1;.750;7-7;.500
Farson;1-3;.250;6-11;.353
Encampment;0-5;.000;5-10;.333