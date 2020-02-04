Prep basketball standings
Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Monday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sheridan;3-0;1.000;9-4;.692

Thunder Basin;2-1;.667;12-3;.800

Gillette;1-2;.333;6-8;.429

Natrona County;0-3;.000;4-8;.333

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne Central;3-0;1.000;12-1;.923

Cheyenne East;2-1;.667;11-5;.688

Laramie;1-2;.333;8-5;.615

Cheyenne South;0-3;.000;7-7;.500

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kelly Walsh;2-1;.667;8-5;.615

Cody;2-1;.667;5-7;.417

Rock Springs;2-1;.667;5-9;.357

Riverton;0-3;.000;3-11;.214

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Star Valley;2-1;.667;6-7;.462

Evanston;3-0;1.000;4-11;.267

Green River;1-2;.667;3-12;.200

Jackson;0-3;.000;0-13;.000

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Buffalo;2-1;.667;9-6;.600

Thermopolis;2-1;.667;6-9;.400

Douglas;2-1;.667;5-11;.313

Newcastle;0-3;.000;1-9;.100

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wheatland;3-0;1.000;13-2;.867

Rawlins;2-1;.667;11-3;.786

Torrington;1-1;.500;5-7;.417

Burns;0-3;.000;2-12;.143

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;3-0;1.000;16-0;1.000

Lander;2-1;.667;12-3;.800

Powell;1-2;.333;7-6;.538

Lovell;0-3;.000;3-11;.214

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;2-0;1.000;11-3;.786

Big Piney;2-1;.667;11-4;.733

Lyman;1-1;.500;8-8;.500

Pinedale;0-3;.000;5-11;.313

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Horn;3-0;1.000;9-5;.643

Sundance;2-1;.667;13-3;.813

Moorcroft;1-2;.667;4-13;.571

Wright;0-3;.000;1-16;.059

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;9-5;.643

Southeast;2-1;.667;12-4;.750

Glenrock;1-2;.333;5-9;.357

Lusk;0-3;.000;5-10;.333

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;14-2;.875

Tongue River;2-1;.667;9-6;.600

Greybull;1-2;.333;6-9;.400

Riverside;0-3;.000;1-14;.067

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wyoming Indian;3-0;1.000;12-5;.706

Kemmerer;2-1;.667;5-12;.294

Shoshoni;1-2;.333;4-10;.286

Wind River;0-3;.000;6-11;.353

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;5-0;1.000;14-1;.933

Kaycee;3-1;.750;11-4;.733

Hulett;3-2;.600;7-6;.538

NSI Academy;1-2;.333;2-5;.286

Arv.-Clear.;0-2;.000;2-11;.154

Midwest;0-5;.000;0-15;.000

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;8-3;.727

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;10-5;.667

Guernsey;0-0;.000;4-8;.333

Rock River;0-0;.000;2-12;.143

Glendo;0-0;.000;0-8;.000

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

St. Stephens;4-0;1.000;15-2;.882

Meeteetse;3-2;.600;10-8;.556

Burlington;2-2;.500;5-9;.357

Dubois;1-3;.250;7-10;.412

Ten Sleep;0-3;.000;4-11;.267

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Encampment;5-0;1.000;15-0;1.000

Saratoga;3-1;.750;12-1;.923

Farson;2-2;.500;11-5;.688

Cokeville;0-3;.000;7-8;.467

Snake River;0-4;.000;8-8;.500

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Monday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Thunder Basin;3-0;1.000;10-5;.667

Gillette;2-1;.667;4-10;.286

Natrona County;1-2;.333;9-3;.750

Sheridan;0-3;.000;2-11;.154

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne Central;3-0;1.000;13-2;.923

Cheyenne East;2-1;.667;21-1;.867

Cheyenne South;1-2;.333;4-10;.286

Laramie;0-3;.000;3-10;.231

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;2-1;.667;11-4;.733

Kelly Walsh;2-1;.667;8-4;.667

Rock Springs;2-1;.667;8-5;.615

Cody;0-3;.000;6-6;.500

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;3-0;1.000;11-4;.733

Star Valley;2-1;.667;8-6;571

Jackson;1-2;.333;2-11;.154

Evanston;0-3;.000;5-9;.357

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;3-0;1.000;14-1;.933

Buffalo;2-1;.667;7-8;.467

Newcastle;1-2;.333;2-8;.200

Thermopolis;0-3;.000;8-7;.533

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;3-0;1.000;8-7;.533

Torrington;2-1;.667;7-6;.538

Wheatland;1-2;.333;8-7;.533

Burns;0-3;.000;5-9;.357

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;3-9;1.000;11-5;.688

Lander;2-1;.667;9-4;.692

Powell;1-2;.333;2-10;.167

Lovell;0-3;.000;1-13;.071

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;2-0;1.000;11-4;.733

Lyman;2-0;1.000;9-9;.500

Pinedale;1-2;.333;6-9;.400

Big Piney;0-3;.000;3-11;.214

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Moorcroft;3-0;1.000;13-4;.765

Sundance;2-1;.667;6-9;.400

Big Horn;1-2;.333;4-10;.286

Wright;0-3;.000;1-15;.063

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;3-0;1.000;10-4;.714

Southeast;2-1;.667;11-5;.688

Lusk;1-2;.333;9-5;.643

Glenrock;0-3;.000;3-12;.200

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;14-3;.824

Greybull;2-1;.667;7-7;.500

Riverside;1-2;.333;9-7;.563

Tongue River;0-3;.000;6-9;.400

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wyoming Indian;3-0;1.000;15-3;.833

Wind River;2-1;.667;11-6;.647

Shoshoni;1-2;.333;1-14;.067

Kemmerer;0-3;.000;4-13;.235

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;5-0;1.000;9-7;.563

Kaycee;2-1;.667;11-5;.688

Arv.-Clear.;1-1;.500;5-8;.385

Hulett;1-3;.250;4-8;.333

Midwest;0-4;.000;1-14;.067

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;10-1;.909

Rock River;0-0;.000;8-6;.571

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;8-7;.533

Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-12;.077

Glendo;0-0;.000;0-7;.000

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Meeteetse;4-0;1.000;10-7;.588

Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;9-5;.643

Burlington;1-2;.333;3-10;.231

St. Stephens;0-3;.000;2-14;.125

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cokeville;3-0;1.000;13-2;.867

Snake River;3-1;.750;10-7;.588

Saratoga;3-1;.750;7-7;.500

Farson;1-3;.250;6-11;.353

Encampment;0-5;.000;5-10;.333

