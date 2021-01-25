Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sheridan;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Thunder Basin;1-1;.500;7-3;.700
Gillette;1-1;.500;6-3;.667
Kelly Walsh;0-2;.000;2-7;.222
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;1-0;1.000;9-0;1.000
Cheyenne Central;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;3-5;.375
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;3-0;1.000;5-5;.500
Rock Springs;1-1;.500;1-7;.125
Cody;1-2;.333;2-8;.200
Natrona County;0-2;.000;3-5;.375
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Evanston;1-0;1.000;2-6;.250
Star Valley;1-0;1.000;3-6;.333
Green River;1-1;.500;3-6;.333
Jackson;0-2;.000;1-7;.125
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Buffalo;2-0;1.000;6-5;.545
Douglas;2-1;.667;7-3;.700
Newcastle;1-2;.500;2-7;.222
Thermopolis;0-3;.000;3-8;.273
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;2-0;1.000;5-3;.625
Burns;1-1;.500;4-6;.400
Wheatland;1-1;.500;4-6;.400
Torrington;0-2;.000;2-7;.222
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;2-0;1.000;10-0;1.000
Powell;1-1;.500;6-2;.750
Lander;0-1;.000;6-1;.857
Lovell;0-1;.000;3-6;.333
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Lyman;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Kemmerer;0-2;.000;1-8;.111
Pinedale;0-2;.000;1-9;.100
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Tongue River;2-0;1.000;10-0;1.000
Sundance;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Moorcroft;1-1;.500;6-4;.600
Big Horn;1-2;.333;4-5;.444
Wright;0-3;.000;4-6;.400
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-6;.400
Glenrock;1-1;.500;1-8;.111
Lusk;0-1;.000;4-6;.400
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;2-0;1.000;9-2;.818
Shoshoni;1-1;.500;4-5;.444
Greybull;1-1;.500;2-8;.200
Riverside;0-2;.000;2-5;.286
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Wind River;0-1;.000;3-6;.333
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Hulett;3-1;.750;5-5;.500
Kaycee;2-1;.667;6-3;.667
Arv.-Clear.;1-2;.333;1-8;.111
NSI Academy;0-2;.000;0-2;.000
Midwest;0-2;.000;0-10;.000
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Guernsey;0-0;.000;7-3;.700
Southeast;0-0;.000;5-6;.455
Hanna;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Rock River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Dubois;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400
Meeteetse;1-0;1.000;2-7;.222
Burlington;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Ten Sleep;0-2;.000;3-5;.375
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cokeville;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Encampment;3-1;.750;9-1;.900
Farson;1-1;.500;7-2;.778
Saratoga;0-1;.000;6-2;.750
Snake River;0-2;.000;1-6;.143
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Thunder Basin;2-0;1.000;9-1;.900
Gillette;2-0;1.000;4-5;.444
Sheridan;0-2;.000;3-6;.333
Kelly Walsh;0-2;.000;1-8;.111
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875
Cheyenne Central;1-0;1.000;6-2;.750
Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-4;.500
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Natrona County;2-0;1.000;7-1;.875
Cody;2-1;.667;8-2;.800
Rock Springs;1-1;.500;2-6;.250
Riverton;0-3;.000;1-9;.100
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;2-0;1.000;6-3;.667
Star Valley;1-0;1.000;2-6;.250
Jackson;0-2;.000;1-9;.100
Evanston;0-1;.000;0-9;.000
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;3-0;1.000;10-0;1.000
Newcastle;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Buffalo;0-2;.000;4-7;.364
Thermopolis;0-3;.000;2-9;.182
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wheatland;1-1;.500;5-5;.500
Torrington;1-1;.000;4-5;.444
Burns;1-1;.500;4-6;.400
Rawlins;1-1;.500;2-6;.250
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Lander;1-0;1.000;7-0;1.000
Lovell;0-1;.000;5-4;.556
Powell;0-2;.000;2-6;.250
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lyman;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Mountain View;1-1;.500;8-2;.800
Pinedale;1-1;.500;6-4;.600
Kemmerer;0-2;.000;3-7;.300
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Tongue River;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Sundance;2-0;1.000;3-4;.429
Moorcroft;1-0;1.000;7-2;.778
Wright;0-2;.000;2-7;.222
Big Horn;0-3;.000;0-9;.000
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lusk;1-0;1.000;5-5;.500
Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-6;.400
Glenrock;0-2;.000;2-7;.222
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Shoshoni;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Rocky Mountain;1-1;.500;8-3;.727
Greybull;1-1;.500;2-5;.286
Riverside;0-2;.000;2-5;.286
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;1-0;1.000;6-4;.600
Wind River;0-1;.000;2-6;.250
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Kaycee;2-1;.667;8-2;.800
Hulett;2-1;.667;4-5;.444
Arv.-Clear.;0-2;.000;2-7;.222
Midwest;0-2;.000;2-8;.200
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;9-0;1.000
Rock River;0-0;.000;6-2;.750
Southeast;0-0;.000;7-4;.636
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Guernsey;0-0;.000;0-9;.000
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Burlington;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Meeteetse;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556
Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;5-2;.714
Dubois;0-2;.000;0-7;.000