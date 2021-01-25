 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep basketball standings
View Comments
agate

Prep basketball standings

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sheridan;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Thunder Basin;1-1;.500;7-3;.700

Gillette;1-1;.500;6-3;.667

Kelly Walsh;0-2;.000;2-7;.222

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;1-0;1.000;9-0;1.000

Cheyenne Central;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;3-5;.375

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;3-0;1.000;5-5;.500

Rock Springs;1-1;.500;1-7;.125

Cody;1-2;.333;2-8;.200

Natrona County;0-2;.000;3-5;.375

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Evanston;1-0;1.000;2-6;.250

Star Valley;1-0;1.000;3-6;.333

Green River;1-1;.500;3-6;.333

Jackson;0-2;.000;1-7;.125

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Buffalo;2-0;1.000;6-5;.545

Douglas;2-1;.667;7-3;.700

Newcastle;1-2;.500;2-7;.222

Thermopolis;0-3;.000;3-8;.273

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;2-0;1.000;5-3;.625

Burns;1-1;.500;4-6;.400

Wheatland;1-1;.500;4-6;.400

Torrington;0-2;.000;2-7;.222

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;2-0;1.000;10-0;1.000

Powell;1-1;.500;6-2;.750

Lander;0-1;.000;6-1;.857

Lovell;0-1;.000;3-6;.333

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Lyman;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Kemmerer;0-2;.000;1-8;.111

Pinedale;0-2;.000;1-9;.100

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Tongue River;2-0;1.000;10-0;1.000

Sundance;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Moorcroft;1-1;.500;6-4;.600

Big Horn;1-2;.333;4-5;.444

Wright;0-3;.000;4-6;.400

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-6;.400

Glenrock;1-1;.500;1-8;.111

Lusk;0-1;.000;4-6;.400

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;2-0;1.000;9-2;.818

Shoshoni;1-1;.500;4-5;.444

Greybull;1-1;.500;2-8;.200

Riverside;0-2;.000;2-5;.286

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Wind River;0-1;.000;3-6;.333

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Hulett;3-1;.750;5-5;.500

Kaycee;2-1;.667;6-3;.667

Arv.-Clear.;1-2;.333;1-8;.111

NSI Academy;0-2;.000;0-2;.000

Midwest;0-2;.000;0-10;.000

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Guernsey;0-0;.000;7-3;.700

Southeast;0-0;.000;5-6;.455

Hanna;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Rock River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Dubois;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400

Meeteetse;1-0;1.000;2-7;.222

Burlington;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Ten Sleep;0-2;.000;3-5;.375

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cokeville;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Encampment;3-1;.750;9-1;.900

Farson;1-1;.500;7-2;.778

Saratoga;0-1;.000;6-2;.750

Snake River;0-2;.000;1-6;.143

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Thunder Basin;2-0;1.000;9-1;.900

Gillette;2-0;1.000;4-5;.444

Sheridan;0-2;.000;3-6;.333

Kelly Walsh;0-2;.000;1-8;.111

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875

Cheyenne Central;1-0;1.000;6-2;.750

Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-4;.500

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Natrona County;2-0;1.000;7-1;.875

Cody;2-1;.667;8-2;.800

Rock Springs;1-1;.500;2-6;.250

Riverton;0-3;.000;1-9;.100

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;2-0;1.000;6-3;.667

Star Valley;1-0;1.000;2-6;.250

Jackson;0-2;.000;1-9;.100

Evanston;0-1;.000;0-9;.000

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;3-0;1.000;10-0;1.000

Newcastle;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Buffalo;0-2;.000;4-7;.364

Thermopolis;0-3;.000;2-9;.182

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wheatland;1-1;.500;5-5;.500

Torrington;1-1;.000;4-5;.444

Burns;1-1;.500;4-6;.400

Rawlins;1-1;.500;2-6;.250

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Lander;1-0;1.000;7-0;1.000

Lovell;0-1;.000;5-4;.556

Powell;0-2;.000;2-6;.250

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lyman;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Mountain View;1-1;.500;8-2;.800

Pinedale;1-1;.500;6-4;.600

Kemmerer;0-2;.000;3-7;.300

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Tongue River;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Sundance;2-0;1.000;3-4;.429

Moorcroft;1-0;1.000;7-2;.778

Wright;0-2;.000;2-7;.222

Big Horn;0-3;.000;0-9;.000

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lusk;1-0;1.000;5-5;.500

Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-6;.400

Glenrock;0-2;.000;2-7;.222

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Shoshoni;2-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Rocky Mountain;1-1;.500;8-3;.727

Greybull;1-1;.500;2-5;.286

Riverside;0-2;.000;2-5;.286

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;1-0;1.000;6-4;.600

Wind River;0-1;.000;2-6;.250

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;2-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Kaycee;2-1;.667;8-2;.800

Hulett;2-1;.667;4-5;.444

Arv.-Clear.;0-2;.000;2-7;.222

Midwest;0-2;.000;2-8;.200

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;9-0;1.000

Rock River;0-0;.000;6-2;.750

Southeast;0-0;.000;7-4;.636

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Guernsey;0-0;.000;0-9;.000

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Burlington;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Meeteetse;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;5-2;.714

Dubois;0-2;.000;0-7;.000

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Farson;2-0;1.000;4-5;.444

Cokeville;1-0;1.000;6-3;.667

Saratoga;1-0;1.000;4-4;.500

Snake River;1-1;.500;5-3;.625

Encampment;0-4;.000;3-7;.300

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News