Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Friday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sheridan;4-1;.800;14-2;.875
Thunder Basin;3-2;.600;11-6;.647
Gillette;3-2;.600;10-6;.625
Kelly Walsh;0-5;.000;2-13;.133
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne Central;5-0;1.000;14-3;.824
Cheyenne East;3-1;.750;14-1;.933
Laramie;1-3;.250;10-6;.625
Cheyenne South;0-5;.000;5-11;.313
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;5-0;1.000;9-7;.563
Cody;2-3;.400;4-13;.235
Rock Springs;2-3;.400;3-13;.188
Natrona County;1-4;.200;5-11;.313
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Star Valley;5-0;1.000;10-7;.588
Evanston;3-2;.600;8-9;.471
Green River;2-3;.400;7-9;.438
Jackson;0-5;.000;1-15;.063
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Buffalo;5-0;1.000;11-5;.688
Douglas;3-2;.600;12-5;.706
Thermopolis;1-4;.200;5-12;.294
Newcastle;1-4;.200;2-13;.133
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;4-0;1.000;8-5;.615
Burns;3-1;.750;8-8;.500
Wheatland;2-3;.400;6-10;.375
Torrington;0-5;.000;3-14;.176
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;5-1;.833;14-3;.824
Powell;3-1;.750;13-3;.812
Lander;1-3;.250;11-4;.733
Lovell;0-4;.000;5-9;.357
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;4-0;1.000;11-5;.688
Lyman;3-1;.750;9-7;.563
Kemmerer;2-3;.400;3-12;.200
Pinedale;0-5;.000;1-15;.063
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sundance;8-0;1.000;16-1;.941
Tongue River;5-3;.625;15-3;.833
Big Horn;4-4;.500;8-8;.500
Moorcroft;3-5;.375;9-9;.500
Wright;0-8;.000;5-14;.263
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;4-0;1.000;10-8;.556
Lusk;1-3;.250;7-11;.389
Glenrock;1-3;.250;3-15;.167
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;6-0;1.000;14-3;.824
Shoshoni;3-3;.500;10-8;.556
Greybull;3-3;.500;6-11;.353
Riverside;0-6;.000;3-13;.188
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;4-0;1.000;13-3;.813
Wyoming Indian;2-3;.400;4-3;.571
Wind River;2-3;.400;8-9;.471
St. Stephens;0-2;.000;0-2;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;8-0;1.000;15-1;.938
Kaycee;7-2;.778;12-4;.750
Hulett;5-4;.556;7-9;.438
Midwest;2-5;.286;2-14;.125
Arv.-Clear.;1-5;.167;1-13;.071
NSI Academy;1-8;.111;4-8;.333
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Guernsey;0-0;.000;11-5;.688
Southeast;0-0;.000;11-7;.611
Rock River;0-0;.000;3-11;.214
Hanna;0-0;.000;6-9;.400
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;4-13;.235
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Burlington;4-1;.750;10-6;.625
Dubois;4-1;.800;7-5;.583
Meeteetse;2-4;.333;3-14;.176
Ten Sleep;1-5;.167;4-10;.286
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Saratoga;6-1;.857;14-2;.875
Encampment;5-3;.625;13-3;.813
Farson;5-3;.625;12-4;.750
Cokeville;3-4;.429;8-9;.471
Snake River;0-8;.000;1-13;.071
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Thunder Basin;5-0;1.000;16-1;.941
Gillette;4-1;.800;9-7;.563
Kelly Walsh;1-4;.200;2-13;.125
Sheridan;0-5;.000;5-11;.313
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;4-0;1.000;12-2;.857
Cheyenne Central;2-3;.400;9-7;.563
Cheyenne South;2-3;.400;7-9;.438
Laramie;1-3;.250;7-9;.438
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Natrona County;5-0;1.000;14-2;.875
Cody;3-2;.600;13-4;.765
Rock Springs;1-4;.200;4-13;.235
Riverton;1-4;.200;2-12;.143
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;5-0;1.000;11-4;.733
Star Valley;4-1;.800;8-8;.500
Evanston;1-4;.200;1-15;.063
Jackson;0-5;.000;1-15;.063
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;5-0;1.000;17-0;1.000
Newcastle;4-1;.800;10-5;.667
Buffalo;1-4;.200;5-11;.313
Thermopolis;0-5;.000;3-14;.176
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovr3
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wheatland;4-1;.800;9-7;.563
Torrington;3-2;.600;7-10;.412
Burns;1-3;.250;6-11;.353
Rawlins;1-3;.250;3-10;.231
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;5-1;.833;12-4;.765
Lander;3-1;.750;12-3;.800
Lovell;1-3;.250;8-7;.533
Powell;0-4;.000;5-11;.313
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lyman;4-0;1.000;12-4;.750
Mountain View;2-2;.500;12-3;.800
Pinedale;3-2;.600;10-6;.625
Kemmerer;0-5;.000;3-12;.200
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Moorcroft;8-0;1.000;16-2;.889
Sundance;6-2;.750;10-7;.588
Tongue River;4-4;.500;10-8;.556
Big Horn;2-6;.250;3-13;.188
Wright;0-8;.000;3-15;.167
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lusk;3-1;.750;10-8;.556
Pine Bluffs;3-1;.750;9-9;.500
Glenrock;0-4;.000;5-13;.278
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;5-1;.833;14-3;.824
Shoshoni;5-1;.833;13-5;.722
Riverside;1-5;.167;7-8;.467
Greybull;1-5;.167;3-11;.214
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wyoming Indian;4-0;1.000;5-1;.833
Big Piney;2-2;.500;7-10;.412
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wind River;0-4;.000;2-13;.125
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;6-0;1.000;13-3;.813
Kaycee;5-2;.714;13-3;.813
Hulett;3-4;.429;5-11;.313
Midwest;1-5;.167;4-11;.267
Arv.-Clear.;1-5;.167;3-12;.200
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;13-2;.867
Rock River;0-0;.000;9-4;.692
Southeast;0-0;.000;13-5;.722
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;5-12;.294
Guernsey;0-0;.000;2-13;.133
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Burlington;6-0;1.000;10-6;.625