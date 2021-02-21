 Skip to main content
Prep basketball standings
BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Friday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sheridan;4-1;.800;14-2;.875

Thunder Basin;3-2;.600;11-6;.647

Gillette;3-2;.600;10-6;.625

Kelly Walsh;0-5;.000;2-13;.133

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne Central;5-0;1.000;14-3;.824

Cheyenne East;3-1;.750;14-1;.933

Laramie;1-3;.250;10-6;.625

Cheyenne South;0-5;.000;5-11;.313

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;5-0;1.000;9-7;.563

Cody;2-3;.400;4-13;.235

Rock Springs;2-3;.400;3-13;.188

Natrona County;1-4;.200;5-11;.313

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Star Valley;5-0;1.000;10-7;.588

Evanston;3-2;.600;8-9;.471

Green River;2-3;.400;7-9;.438

Jackson;0-5;.000;1-15;.063

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Buffalo;5-0;1.000;11-5;.688

Douglas;3-2;.600;12-5;.706

Thermopolis;1-4;.200;5-12;.294

Newcastle;1-4;.200;2-13;.133

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;4-0;1.000;8-5;.615

Burns;3-1;.750;8-8;.500

Wheatland;2-3;.400;6-10;.375

Torrington;0-5;.000;3-14;.176

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;5-1;.833;14-3;.824

Powell;3-1;.750;13-3;.812

Lander;1-3;.250;11-4;.733

Lovell;0-4;.000;5-9;.357

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;4-0;1.000;11-5;.688

Lyman;3-1;.750;9-7;.563

Kemmerer;2-3;.400;3-12;.200

Pinedale;0-5;.000;1-15;.063

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sundance;8-0;1.000;16-1;.941

Tongue River;5-3;.625;15-3;.833

Big Horn;4-4;.500;8-8;.500

Moorcroft;3-5;.375;9-9;.500

Wright;0-8;.000;5-14;.263

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;4-0;1.000;10-8;.556

Lusk;1-3;.250;7-11;.389

Glenrock;1-3;.250;3-15;.167

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;6-0;1.000;14-3;.824

Shoshoni;3-3;.500;10-8;.556

Greybull;3-3;.500;6-11;.353

Riverside;0-6;.000;3-13;.188

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;4-0;1.000;13-3;.813

Wyoming Indian;2-3;.400;4-3;.571

Wind River;2-3;.400;8-9;.471

St. Stephens;0-2;.000;0-2;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;8-0;1.000;15-1;.938

Kaycee;7-2;.778;12-4;.750

Hulett;5-4;.556;7-9;.438

Midwest;2-5;.286;2-14;.125

Arv.-Clear.;1-5;.167;1-13;.071

NSI Academy;1-8;.111;4-8;.333

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Guernsey;0-0;.000;11-5;.688

Southeast;0-0;.000;11-7;.611

Rock River;0-0;.000;3-11;.214

Hanna;0-0;.000;6-9;.400

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;4-13;.235

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Burlington;4-1;.750;10-6;.625

Dubois;4-1;.800;7-5;.583

Meeteetse;2-4;.333;3-14;.176

Ten Sleep;1-5;.167;4-10;.286

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Saratoga;6-1;.857;14-2;.875

Encampment;5-3;.625;13-3;.813

Farson;5-3;.625;12-4;.750

Cokeville;3-4;.429;8-9;.471

Snake River;0-8;.000;1-13;.071

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Thunder Basin;5-0;1.000;16-1;.941

Gillette;4-1;.800;9-7;.563

Kelly Walsh;1-4;.200;2-13;.125

Sheridan;0-5;.000;5-11;.313

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;4-0;1.000;12-2;.857

Cheyenne Central;2-3;.400;9-7;.563

Cheyenne South;2-3;.400;7-9;.438

Laramie;1-3;.250;7-9;.438

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Natrona County;5-0;1.000;14-2;.875

Cody;3-2;.600;13-4;.765

Rock Springs;1-4;.200;4-13;.235

Riverton;1-4;.200;2-12;.143

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;5-0;1.000;11-4;.733

Star Valley;4-1;.800;8-8;.500

Evanston;1-4;.200;1-15;.063

Jackson;0-5;.000;1-15;.063

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;5-0;1.000;17-0;1.000

Newcastle;4-1;.800;10-5;.667

Buffalo;1-4;.200;5-11;.313

Thermopolis;0-5;.000;3-14;.176

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovr3

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wheatland;4-1;.800;9-7;.563

Torrington;3-2;.600;7-10;.412

Burns;1-3;.250;6-11;.353

Rawlins;1-3;.250;3-10;.231

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;5-1;.833;12-4;.765

Lander;3-1;.750;12-3;.800

Lovell;1-3;.250;8-7;.533

Powell;0-4;.000;5-11;.313

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lyman;4-0;1.000;12-4;.750

Mountain View;2-2;.500;12-3;.800

Pinedale;3-2;.600;10-6;.625

Kemmerer;0-5;.000;3-12;.200

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Moorcroft;8-0;1.000;16-2;.889

Sundance;6-2;.750;10-7;.588

Tongue River;4-4;.500;10-8;.556

Big Horn;2-6;.250;3-13;.188

Wright;0-8;.000;3-15;.167

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lusk;3-1;.750;10-8;.556

Pine Bluffs;3-1;.750;9-9;.500

Glenrock;0-4;.000;5-13;.278

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;5-1;.833;14-3;.824

Shoshoni;5-1;.833;13-5;.722

Riverside;1-5;.167;7-8;.467

Greybull;1-5;.167;3-11;.214

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wyoming Indian;4-0;1.000;5-1;.833

Big Piney;2-2;.500;7-10;.412

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wind River;0-4;.000;2-13;.125

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;6-0;1.000;13-3;.813

Kaycee;5-2;.714;13-3;.813

Hulett;3-4;.429;5-11;.313

Midwest;1-5;.167;4-11;.267

Arv.-Clear.;1-5;.167;3-12;.200

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;13-2;.867

Rock River;0-0;.000;9-4;.692

Southeast;0-0;.000;13-5;.722

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;5-12;.294

Guernsey;0-0;.000;2-13;.133

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Burlington;6-0;1.000;10-6;.625

Meeteetse;4-2;.667;9-9;.500

Ten Sleep;1-5;.167;5-8;.385

Dubois;1-5;.167;1-13;.071

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cokeville;7-0;1.000;13-4;.765

Farson;5-3;.625;8-8;.500

Saratoga;4-2;.667;8-8;.500

Snake River;2-5;.286;7-7;.500

Encampment;0-8;.000;3-13;.188

