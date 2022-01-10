 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;9-0;1.000

Sheridan;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000

Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;8-2;.800

Gillette;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;6-4;.600

Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;9-1;.900

Laramie;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Natrona County;0-0;.000;6-5;.545

Cody;0-0;.000;2-4;.333

Rock Springs;0-0;.000;1-9;.100

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Evanston;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Star Valley;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Jackson;0-0;.000;1-9;.100

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Buffalo;0-0;.000;7-0;1.000

Douglas;0-0;.000;8-2;.800

Thermopolis;0-0;.000;8-3;.727

Newcastle;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Burns;0-0;.000;6-5;.545

Torrington;0-0;.000;4-6;.400

Wheatland;0-0;.000;2-7;.222

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Lovell;0-0;.000;2-4;.333

Lander;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Powell;0-0;.000;1-4;.200

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kemmerer;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Mountain View;0-0;.000;4-7;.364

Lyman;0-0;.000;3-7;.300

Pinedale;0-0;.000;0-10;.000

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Tongue River;0-0;.000;8-2;.800

Sundance;0-0;.000;7-4;.636

Wright;0-0;.000;6-5;.545

Moorcroft;0-0;.000;5-5;.500

Big Horn;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Lusk;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Glenrock;0-0;.000;2-4;.333

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;5-2;.714

Shoshoni;0-0;.000;6-4;.600

Greybull;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Riverside;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wyoming Indian;1-0;1.000;1-4;.200

Wind River;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Big Piney;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

St. Stephens;0-1;.000;7-2;.778

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hulett;1-0;1.000;3-4;.429

Upton;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000

Kaycee;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;0-6;.000

Midwest;0-1;.000;2-2;.500

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Guernsey;0-0;.000;3-2;.600

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Southeast;0-0;.000;3-7;.300

Rock River;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Hanna;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Glendo;0-0;.000;0-1;.000

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Dubois;1-0;1.000;4-2;.667

Meeteetse;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Burlington;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Ten Sleep;0-1;.000;3-3;.500

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Saratoga;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400

Snake River;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Cokeville;0-0;.000;2-7;.222

Farson;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Encampment;0-1;.000;3-2;.600

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Sheridan;0-0;.000;4-2;.667

Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Gillette;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;10-0;1.000

Laramie;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;2-8;.200

Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;0-9;.000

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cody;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000

Natrona County;0-0;.000;8-2;.800

Rock Springs;0-0;.000;4-6;.400

Riverton;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Evanston;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Jackson;0-0;.000;2-2;.500

Star Valley;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;0-0;.000;9-1;.900

Newcastle;0-0;.000;4-1;.800

Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-2;.667

Thermopolis;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovr3

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Torrington;0-0;.000;4-6;.400

Burns;0-0;.000;4-7;.364

Wheatland;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Rawlins;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lovell;0-0;.000;5-2;.714

Lander;0-0;.000;4-3;.571

Powell;0-0;.000;2-3;.400

Worland;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lyman;0-0;.000;9-1;.900

Pinedale;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Mountain View;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Kemmerer;0-0;.000;3-7;.300

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Moorcroft;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Sundance;0-0;.000;5-5;.500

Tongue River;0-0;.000;4-6;.400

Wright;0-0;.000;3-6;.333

Big Horn;0-0;.000;1-8;.111

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Glenrock;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Pine Bluffs;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Lusk;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;4-3;.571

Greybull;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Riverside;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Shoshoni;0-0;.000;1-10;.091

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wyoming Indian;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Big Piney;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

St. Stephens;0-1;.000;1-7;.125

Wind River;0-0;.000;0-8;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hulett;1-0;1.000;1-6;.143

Upton;0-0;.000;7-1;.778

Kaycee;0-0;.000;2-3;.400

Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;1-2;.333

Midwest;0-1;.000;1-2;.333

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Southeast;0-0;.000;9-1;.900

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Rock River;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Hanna;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Burlington;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Meeteetse;0-0;.000;4-2;.667

Dubois;0-0;.000;1-4;.200

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Saratoga;1-0;1.000;4-1;.800

Snake River;0-0;.000;5-1;.833

Cokeville;0-0;.000;5-5;.500

Farson;0-0;.000;2-7;.222

Encampment;0-1;.000;2-3;.400

