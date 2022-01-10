Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;9-0;1.000
Sheridan;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000
Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;8-2;.800
Gillette;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;6-4;.600
Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;9-1;.900
Laramie;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Natrona County;0-0;.000;6-5;.545
Cody;0-0;.000;2-4;.333
Rock Springs;0-0;.000;1-9;.100
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Evanston;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Star Valley;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Jackson;0-0;.000;1-9;.100
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Buffalo;0-0;.000;7-0;1.000
Douglas;0-0;.000;8-2;.800
Thermopolis;0-0;.000;8-3;.727
Newcastle;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Burns;0-0;.000;6-5;.545
Torrington;0-0;.000;4-6;.400
Wheatland;0-0;.000;2-7;.222
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Lovell;0-0;.000;2-4;.333
Lander;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Powell;0-0;.000;1-4;.200
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kemmerer;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Mountain View;0-0;.000;4-7;.364
Lyman;0-0;.000;3-7;.300
Pinedale;0-0;.000;0-10;.000
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Tongue River;0-0;.000;8-2;.800
Sundance;0-0;.000;7-4;.636
Wright;0-0;.000;6-5;.545
Moorcroft;0-0;.000;5-5;.500
Big Horn;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Lusk;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Glenrock;0-0;.000;2-4;.333
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;5-2;.714
Shoshoni;0-0;.000;6-4;.600
Greybull;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Riverside;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wyoming Indian;1-0;1.000;1-4;.200
Wind River;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Big Piney;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
St. Stephens;0-1;.000;7-2;.778
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hulett;1-0;1.000;3-4;.429
Upton;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000
Kaycee;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;0-6;.000
Midwest;0-1;.000;2-2;.500
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Guernsey;0-0;.000;3-2;.600
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Southeast;0-0;.000;3-7;.300
Rock River;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Hanna;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Glendo;0-0;.000;0-1;.000
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Dubois;1-0;1.000;4-2;.667
Meeteetse;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Burlington;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Ten Sleep;0-1;.000;3-3;.500
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Saratoga;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400
Snake River;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Cokeville;0-0;.000;2-7;.222
Farson;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Encampment;0-1;.000;3-2;.600
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Sheridan;0-0;.000;4-2;.667
Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Gillette;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;10-0;1.000
Laramie;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;2-8;.200
Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;0-9;.000
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cody;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000
Natrona County;0-0;.000;8-2;.800
Rock Springs;0-0;.000;4-6;.400
Riverton;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Evanston;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Jackson;0-0;.000;2-2;.500
Star Valley;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;0-0;.000;9-1;.900
Newcastle;0-0;.000;4-1;.800
Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-2;.667
Thermopolis;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovr3
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Torrington;0-0;.000;4-6;.400
Burns;0-0;.000;4-7;.364
Wheatland;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Rawlins;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lovell;0-0;.000;5-2;.714
Lander;0-0;.000;4-3;.571
Powell;0-0;.000;2-3;.400
Worland;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lyman;0-0;.000;9-1;.900
Pinedale;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Mountain View;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Kemmerer;0-0;.000;3-7;.300
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Moorcroft;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Sundance;0-0;.000;5-5;.500
Tongue River;0-0;.000;4-6;.400
Wright;0-0;.000;3-6;.333
Big Horn;0-0;.000;1-8;.111
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Glenrock;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Pine Bluffs;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Lusk;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;4-3;.571
Greybull;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Riverside;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Shoshoni;0-0;.000;1-10;.091
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wyoming Indian;1-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Big Piney;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
St. Stephens;0-1;.000;1-7;.125
Wind River;0-0;.000;0-8;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hulett;1-0;1.000;1-6;.143
Upton;0-0;.000;7-1;.778
Kaycee;0-0;.000;2-3;.400
Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;1-2;.333
Midwest;0-1;.000;1-2;.333
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Southeast;0-0;.000;9-1;.900
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Rock River;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Hanna;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Burlington;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Meeteetse;0-0;.000;4-2;.667
Dubois;0-0;.000;1-4;.200
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Saratoga;1-0;1.000;4-1;.800
Snake River;0-0;.000;5-1;.833
Cokeville;0-0;.000;5-5;.500
Farson;0-0;.000;2-7;.222
Encampment;0-1;.000;2-3;.400