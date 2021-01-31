 Skip to main content
Prep basketball standings
Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sheridan;3-0;1.000;10-1;.909

Thunder Basin;2-1;.667;8-3;.727

Gillette;1-2;.333;6-4;.600

Kelly Walsh;0-3;.000;2-8;.200

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne Central;2-0;1.000;9-1;.900

Cheyenne East;1-1;.500;9-1;.900

Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-5;.444

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;3-0;1.000;5-6;.455

Rock Springs;2-1;.667;2-8;.200

Cody;1-2;.333;2-9;.182

Natrona County;0-3;.000;3-7;.300

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Star Valley;3-0;1.000;5-6;.455

Evanston;2-1;.667;3-7;.300

Green River;1-2;.333;3-7;.300

Jackson;0-3;.000;1-9;.100

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Buffalo;3-0;1.000;7-5;.583

Douglas;3-1;.750;8-4;.667

Newcastle;1-2;.500;2-9;.182

Thermopolis;0-4;.000;4-9;.308

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;3-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Burns;2-1;.667;6-6;.500

Wheatland;1-2;.333;5-7;.417

Torrington;0-3;.000;2-9;.182

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;3-0;1.000;11-1;.917

Powell;2-1;.667;8-2;.800

Lander;1-2;.333;8-2;.800

Lovell;0-3;.000;3-8;.273

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;3-0;1.000;8-3;.727

Lyman;2-1;.667;5-5;.500

Kemmerer;1-2;.333;2-9;.182

Pinedale;0-3;.000;1-10;.091

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sundance;4-0;1.000;11-1;.917

Tongue River;2-2;.500;10-2;.833

Moorcroft;2-2;.500;7-5;.583

Big Horn;2-2;.500;6-5;.545

Wright;0-4;.000;5-7;.417

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;2-0;1.000;6-6;.500

Glenrock;1-1;.500;2-9;.182

Lusk;0-2;.000;4-8;.333

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;10-3;.769

Shoshoni;2-1;.667;5-6;.455

Greybull;1-2;.333;2-9;.182

Riverside;0-3;.000;2-7;.222

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;1-0;1.000;9-1;.900

Wind River;0-1;.000;4-6;.400

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;4-0;1.000;10-1;.909

Kaycee;4-1;.800;9-3;.750

Hulett;3-2;.600;5-6;.455

NSI Academy;1-3;.250;2-3;.400

Arv.-Clear.;1-3;.250;1-11;.083

Midwest;0-4;.000;0-12;.000

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Guernsey;0-0;.000;8-4;.667

Southeast;0-0;.000;6-7;.462

Rock River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Hanna;0-0;.000;4-8;.333

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-9;.250

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Dubois;2-0;1.000;3-3;.500

Burlington;1-0;1.000;6-5;.545

Meeteetse;1-2;.333;2-9;.182

Ten Sleep;0-2;.000;4-5;.444

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Encampment;3-1;.750;9-1;.900

Farson;2-1;.667;9-2;.818

Cokeville;1-1;.500;6-5;.545

Saratoga;0-1;.000;7-2;.778

Snake River;0-2;.000;1-6;.143

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Thunder Basin;3-0;1.000;10-1;.909

Gillette;2-1;.667;4-6;.400

Kelly Walsh;1-2;.333;2-8;.200

Sheridan;0-3;.000;4-7;.364

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889

Cheyenne Central;1-1;.500;6-3;.667

Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-5;.444

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Natrona County;3-0;1.000;9-1;.900

Cody;2-1;.667;9-2;.818

Rock Springs;1-2;.333;2-9;.200

Riverton;0-3;.000;1-10;.091

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;3-0;1.000;7-3;.700

Star Valley;2-1;.667;3-7;.300

Evanston;1-2;.333;1-10;.091

Jackson;0-3;.000;1-10;.091

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;4-0;1.000;12-0;1.000

Newcastle;2-1;.667;6-5;.545

Buffalo;1-2;.333;5-7;.417

Thermopolis;0-4;.000;3-10;.231

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wheatland;2-1;.667;6-6;.500

Torrington;2-1;.667;5-6;.455

Burns;1-2;.333;4-8;.333

Rawlins;1-2;.333;2-8;.200

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lander;3-0;1.000;10-0;1.000

Worland;2-1;.667;8-4;.667

Lovell;1-2;.333;6-5;.545

Powell;0-3;.000;2-8;.200

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lyman;3-0;1.000;9-1;.900

Pinedale;2-1;.667;7-4;.636

Mountain View;1-2;.333;8-3;.727

Kemmerer;0-3;.000;3-8;.273

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Moorcroft;3-0;1.000;10-2;.833

Sundance;3-1;.750;4-6;.400

Tongue River;2-2;.500;7-5;.583

Big Horn;1-3;.250;1-10;.091

Wright;0-3;.000;2-9;.182

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;2-0;1.000;6-6;.500

Lusk;1-1;.500;6-6;.500

Glenrock;0-2;.000;4-7;.364

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Shoshoni;3-0;1.000;7-4;.636

Rocky Mountain;2-1;.667;10-3;.769

Greybull;1-2;.333;2-6;.250

Riverside;0-3;.000;3-6;.333

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;1-0;1.000;6-5;.545

Wind River;0-1;.000;2-7;.222

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Upton;4-0;1.000;9-3;.750

Kaycee;3-1;.750;10-2;.833

Hulett;2-2;.500;4-7;.364

Midwest;0-3;.000;2-9;.182

Arv.-Clear.;0-3;.000;2-10;.167

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;10-2;.833

Rock River;0-0;.000;6-2;.750

Southeast;0-0;.000;8-5;.615

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-9;.250

Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-10;.091

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Burlington;2-0;1.000;6-5;.545

Meeteetse;2-1;.667;6-6;.500

Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;5-3;.625

Dubois;0-3;.000;0-8;.000

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cokeville;2-0;1.000;7-4;.636

Saratoga;1-0;1.000;5-4;.556

Farson;2-1;.667;5-6;.455

Snake River;1-1;.500;5-3;.625

Encampment;0-4;.000;3-7;.300

