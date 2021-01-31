Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sheridan;3-0;1.000;10-1;.909
Thunder Basin;2-1;.667;8-3;.727
Gillette;1-2;.333;6-4;.600
Kelly Walsh;0-3;.000;2-8;.200
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne Central;2-0;1.000;9-1;.900
Cheyenne East;1-1;.500;9-1;.900
Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-5;.444
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;3-0;1.000;5-6;.455
Rock Springs;2-1;.667;2-8;.200
Cody;1-2;.333;2-9;.182
Natrona County;0-3;.000;3-7;.300
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Star Valley;3-0;1.000;5-6;.455
Evanston;2-1;.667;3-7;.300
Green River;1-2;.333;3-7;.300
Jackson;0-3;.000;1-9;.100
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Buffalo;3-0;1.000;7-5;.583
Douglas;3-1;.750;8-4;.667
Newcastle;1-2;.500;2-9;.182
Thermopolis;0-4;.000;4-9;.308
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;3-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Burns;2-1;.667;6-6;.500
Wheatland;1-2;.333;5-7;.417
Torrington;0-3;.000;2-9;.182
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;3-0;1.000;11-1;.917
Powell;2-1;.667;8-2;.800
Lander;1-2;.333;8-2;.800
Lovell;0-3;.000;3-8;.273
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;3-0;1.000;8-3;.727
Lyman;2-1;.667;5-5;.500
Kemmerer;1-2;.333;2-9;.182
Pinedale;0-3;.000;1-10;.091
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sundance;4-0;1.000;11-1;.917
Tongue River;2-2;.500;10-2;.833
Moorcroft;2-2;.500;7-5;.583
Big Horn;2-2;.500;6-5;.545
Wright;0-4;.000;5-7;.417
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;2-0;1.000;6-6;.500
Glenrock;1-1;.500;2-9;.182
Lusk;0-2;.000;4-8;.333
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;3-0;1.000;10-3;.769
Shoshoni;2-1;.667;5-6;.455
Greybull;1-2;.333;2-9;.182
Riverside;0-3;.000;2-7;.222
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;1-0;1.000;9-1;.900
Wind River;0-1;.000;4-6;.400
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;4-0;1.000;10-1;.909
Kaycee;4-1;.800;9-3;.750
Hulett;3-2;.600;5-6;.455
NSI Academy;1-3;.250;2-3;.400
Arv.-Clear.;1-3;.250;1-11;.083
Midwest;0-4;.000;0-12;.000
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Guernsey;0-0;.000;8-4;.667
Southeast;0-0;.000;6-7;.462
Rock River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Hanna;0-0;.000;4-8;.333
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-9;.250
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Dubois;2-0;1.000;3-3;.500
Burlington;1-0;1.000;6-5;.545
Meeteetse;1-2;.333;2-9;.182
Ten Sleep;0-2;.000;4-5;.444
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Encampment;3-1;.750;9-1;.900
Farson;2-1;.667;9-2;.818
Cokeville;1-1;.500;6-5;.545
Saratoga;0-1;.000;7-2;.778
Snake River;0-2;.000;1-6;.143
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Thunder Basin;3-0;1.000;10-1;.909
Gillette;2-1;.667;4-6;.400
Kelly Walsh;1-2;.333;2-8;.200
Sheridan;0-3;.000;4-7;.364
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;2-0;1.000;8-1;.889
Cheyenne Central;1-1;.500;6-3;.667
Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Cheyenne South;0-2;.000;4-5;.444
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Natrona County;3-0;1.000;9-1;.900
Cody;2-1;.667;9-2;.818
Rock Springs;1-2;.333;2-9;.200
Riverton;0-3;.000;1-10;.091
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;3-0;1.000;7-3;.700
Star Valley;2-1;.667;3-7;.300
Evanston;1-2;.333;1-10;.091
Jackson;0-3;.000;1-10;.091
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;4-0;1.000;12-0;1.000
Newcastle;2-1;.667;6-5;.545
Buffalo;1-2;.333;5-7;.417
Thermopolis;0-4;.000;3-10;.231
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wheatland;2-1;.667;6-6;.500
Torrington;2-1;.667;5-6;.455
Burns;1-2;.333;4-8;.333
Rawlins;1-2;.333;2-8;.200
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lander;3-0;1.000;10-0;1.000
Worland;2-1;.667;8-4;.667
Lovell;1-2;.333;6-5;.545
Powell;0-3;.000;2-8;.200
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lyman;3-0;1.000;9-1;.900
Pinedale;2-1;.667;7-4;.636
Mountain View;1-2;.333;8-3;.727
Kemmerer;0-3;.000;3-8;.273
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Moorcroft;3-0;1.000;10-2;.833
Sundance;3-1;.750;4-6;.400
Tongue River;2-2;.500;7-5;.583
Big Horn;1-3;.250;1-10;.091
Wright;0-3;.000;2-9;.182
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;2-0;1.000;6-6;.500
Lusk;1-1;.500;6-6;.500
Glenrock;0-2;.000;4-7;.364
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Shoshoni;3-0;1.000;7-4;.636
Rocky Mountain;2-1;.667;10-3;.769
Greybull;1-2;.333;2-6;.250
Riverside;0-3;.000;3-6;.333
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;1-0;1.000;6-5;.545
Wind River;0-1;.000;2-7;.222
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Upton;4-0;1.000;9-3;.750
Kaycee;3-1;.750;10-2;.833
Hulett;2-2;.500;4-7;.364
Midwest;0-3;.000;2-9;.182
Arv.-Clear.;0-3;.000;2-10;.167
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;10-2;.833
Rock River;0-0;.000;6-2;.750
Southeast;0-0;.000;8-5;.615
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;3-9;.250
Guernsey;0-0;.000;1-10;.091
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Burlington;2-0;1.000;6-5;.545
Meeteetse;2-1;.667;6-6;.500
Ten Sleep;1-1;.500;5-3;.625