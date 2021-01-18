 Skip to main content
Prep basketball standings
Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Sheridan;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;6-2;.750

Gillette;0-0;.000;5-2;.714

Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000

Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Riverton;1-0;1.000;3-5;.375

Natrona County;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Rock Springs;0-0;.000;0-6;.000

Cody;0-1;.000;1-7;.125

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Star Valley;0-0;.000;2-6;.250

Jackson;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Evanston;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;1-0;1.000;6-2;.750

Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Newcastle;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Thermopolis;0-1;.000;3-6;.333

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rawlins;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Burns;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Wheatland;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Torrington;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Worland;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000

Lander;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000

Powell;0-0;.000;5-1;.833

Lovell;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Lyman;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Kemmerer;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Pinedale;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Tongue River;2-0;1.000;8-0;1.000

Sundance;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Moorcroft;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Wright;0-1;.000;4-4;.500

Big Horn;0-1;.000;3-4;.429

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-5;.444

Lusk;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Glenrock;0-1;.000;0-7;.000

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Shoshoni;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Riverside;0-0;.000;2-3;.400

Greybull;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;0-0;.000;7-1;.778

Wind River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kaycee;1-0;1.000;5-2;.714

Arv.-Clear.;1-0;1.000;1-6;.143

Hulett;1-1;.500;3-5;.375

Upton;0-0;1.000;6-1;.857

NSI Academy;0-1;.000;0-1;.000

Midwest;0-1;.000;0-8;.000

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Guernsey;0-0;.000;6-2;.750

Hanna;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Southeast;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Rock River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;2-6;.250

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Dubois;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400

Burlington;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Meeteetse;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Ten Sleep;0-1;.000;2-4;.333

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Encampment;2-0;1.000;8-0;1.000

Farson;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875

Cokeville;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Saratoga;0-1;.000;6-2;.750

Snake River;0-2;.000;0-5;.000

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Through Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Sheridan;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Gillette;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Class 4A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;5-2;.714

Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;4-2;.667

Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Class 4A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Cody;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875

Natrona County;0-0;.000;5-1;.833

Rock Springs;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Riverton;0-1;.000;1-7;.125

Class 4A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Green River;0-0;.000;4-3;.571

Star Valley;0-0;.000;1-6;.143

Jackson;0-0;.000;1-7;.125

Evanston;0-0;.000;0-8;.000

Class 3A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Douglas;1-0;1.000;8-0;1.000

Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-5;.444

Newcastle;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Thermopolis;0-1;.000;2-7;.222

Class 3A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Wheatland;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Torrington;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Burns;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Rawlins;0-0;.000;1-5;.167

Class 3A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Lander;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000

Lovell;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Worland;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Powell;0-0;.000;2-4;.333

Class 3A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Mountain View;0-0;.000;7-1;.875

Lyman;0-0;.000;6-1;.857

Pinedale;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Kemmerer;0-0;.000;3-5;.375

Class 2A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Tongue River;2-0;1.000;6-2;.750

Sundance;0-0;.000;1-4;.200

Moorcroft;0-0;.000;6-2;.750

Wright;0-1;.000;2-6;.250

Big Horn;0-1;.000;0-7;.000

Class 2A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-5;.444

Lusk;0-0;.000;4-4;.500

Glenrock;0-1;.000;2-5;.286

Class 2A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;7-2;.778

Shoshoni;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Riverside;0-0;.000;2-3;.400

Greybull;0-0;.000;1-4;.200

Class 2A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Big Piney;0-0;.000;5-4;.556

Wind River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000

Class 1A Northeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Kaycee;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875

Hulett;1-1;.500;3-5;.375

Upton;0-0;1.000;5-3;.625

Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;2-5;.286

Midwest;0-1;.000;2-6;.250

Class 1A Southeast

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Hanna;0-0;.000;7-0;1.000

Rock River;0-0;.000;5-2;.714

Southeast;0-0;.000;6-3;.667

Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;2-6;.250

Guernsey;0-0;.000;0-7;.000

Class 1A Northwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Ten Sleep;1-0;1.000;4-1;.800

Meeteetse;0-0;.000;3-3;.500

Burlington;0-0;.000;3-4;.429

Dubois;0-1;.000;0-5;.000

Class 1A Southwest

;Quad;Ovrl

;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.

Saratoga;1-0;1.000;4-4;.500

Farson;1-0;1.000;3-5;.375

Snake River;1-1;.500;3-3;.500

Cokeville;0-0;.000;5-3;.625

Encampment;0-2;.000;3-5;.375

