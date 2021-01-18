Prep basketball standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Sheridan;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;6-2;.750
Gillette;0-0;.000;5-2;.714
Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000
Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Laramie;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Riverton;1-0;1.000;3-5;.375
Natrona County;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Rock Springs;0-0;.000;0-6;.000
Cody;0-1;.000;1-7;.125
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Star Valley;0-0;.000;2-6;.250
Jackson;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Evanston;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;1-0;1.000;6-2;.750
Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Newcastle;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Thermopolis;0-1;.000;3-6;.333
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rawlins;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Burns;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Wheatland;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Torrington;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Worland;0-0;.000;8-0;1.000
Lander;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000
Powell;0-0;.000;5-1;.833
Lovell;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Lyman;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Kemmerer;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Pinedale;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Tongue River;2-0;1.000;8-0;1.000
Sundance;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Moorcroft;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Wright;0-1;.000;4-4;.500
Big Horn;0-1;.000;3-4;.429
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-5;.444
Lusk;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Glenrock;0-1;.000;0-7;.000
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Shoshoni;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Riverside;0-0;.000;2-3;.400
Greybull;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;0-0;.000;7-1;.778
Wind River;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kaycee;1-0;1.000;5-2;.714
Arv.-Clear.;1-0;1.000;1-6;.143
Hulett;1-1;.500;3-5;.375
Upton;0-0;1.000;6-1;.857
NSI Academy;0-1;.000;0-1;.000
Midwest;0-1;.000;0-8;.000
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Guernsey;0-0;.000;6-2;.750
Hanna;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Southeast;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Rock River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;2-6;.250
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Dubois;1-0;1.000;2-3;.400
Burlington;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Meeteetse;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Ten Sleep;0-1;.000;2-4;.333
Class 1A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Encampment;2-0;1.000;8-0;1.000
Farson;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875
Cokeville;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Saratoga;0-1;.000;6-2;.750
Snake River;0-2;.000;0-5;.000
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Through Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Thunder Basin;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Sheridan;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Gillette;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Kelly Walsh;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Class 4A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;.Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cheyenne East;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Cheyenne Central;0-0;.000;5-2;.714
Cheyenne South;0-0;.000;4-2;.667
Laramie;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Class 4A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Cody;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875
Natrona County;0-0;.000;5-1;.833
Rock Springs;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Riverton;0-1;.000;1-7;.125
Class 4A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Green River;0-0;.000;4-3;.571
Star Valley;0-0;.000;1-6;.143
Jackson;0-0;.000;1-7;.125
Evanston;0-0;.000;0-8;.000
Class 3A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Douglas;1-0;1.000;8-0;1.000
Buffalo;0-0;.000;4-5;.444
Newcastle;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Thermopolis;0-1;.000;2-7;.222
Class 3A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Wheatland;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Torrington;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Burns;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Rawlins;0-0;.000;1-5;.167
Class 3A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Lander;0-0;.000;6-0;1.000
Lovell;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Worland;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Powell;0-0;.000;2-4;.333
Class 3A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Mountain View;0-0;.000;7-1;.875
Lyman;0-0;.000;6-1;.857
Pinedale;0-0;.000;5-3;.625
Kemmerer;0-0;.000;3-5;.375
Class 2A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Tongue River;2-0;1.000;6-2;.750
Sundance;0-0;.000;1-4;.200
Moorcroft;0-0;.000;6-2;.750
Wright;0-1;.000;2-6;.250
Big Horn;0-1;.000;0-7;.000
Class 2A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Pine Bluffs;1-0;1.000;4-5;.444
Lusk;0-0;.000;4-4;.500
Glenrock;0-1;.000;2-5;.286
Class 2A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Rocky Mountain;0-0;.000;7-2;.778
Shoshoni;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Riverside;0-0;.000;2-3;.400
Greybull;0-0;.000;1-4;.200
Class 2A Southwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Big Piney;0-0;.000;5-4;.556
Wind River;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
St. Stephens;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Wyoming Indian;0-0;.000;0-0;.000
Class 1A Northeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Kaycee;1-0;1.000;7-1;.875
Hulett;1-1;.500;3-5;.375
Upton;0-0;1.000;5-3;.625
Arv.-Clear.;0-0;.000;2-5;.286
Midwest;0-1;.000;2-6;.250
Class 1A Southeast
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Hanna;0-0;.000;7-0;1.000
Rock River;0-0;.000;5-2;.714
Southeast;0-0;.000;6-3;.667
Lingle-Ft. Lar.;0-0;.000;2-6;.250
Guernsey;0-0;.000;0-7;.000
Class 1A Northwest
;Quad;Ovrl
;W-L;Pct.;W-L;Pct.
Ten Sleep;1-0;1.000;4-1;.800
Meeteetse;0-0;.000;3-3;.500
Burlington;0-0;.000;3-4;.429
Dubois;0-1;.000;0-5;.000