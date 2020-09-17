Prep basketball, wrestling get the go-ahead from WHSAA

Add high school basketball and wrestling to the list of sports that will begin as planned this winter in Wyoming.
The 2020-21 winter sports season took another step toward reality Thursday when the Wyoming High School Activities Association released a statement that the Wyoming Health Department had approved a plan to start both basketball and wrestling seasons on time, with a start date of Nov. 23.
Given the way last season finished for Class 4A and Class 3A basketball, the chance to get back on the court is welcome news.
The 2019-20 basketball season ended abruptly for 3A and 4A teams back in March when the state tournament was canceled — after just two games had been played — because of the coronavirus pandemic. One month later, all spring sports were canceled.
“It feels great,” Natrona County girls basketball coach Brian Costello said when asked about Thursday’s decision. “We’re just excited to have a chance to play this season.”
Not surprisingly, both sports will have to deal with changes this season due to COVID-19. It’s something student-athletes around the state have already had to do this fall as health officials and school administrators work to keep student-athletes safe in order for their seasons to continue. Two football games, including Powell’s game Friday at Douglas, have already been canceled because of coronavirus outbreaks.
Basketball teams will be limited to 18 games and multi-team tournaments won’t be allowed. Wrestling will be limited to individual duals, two days of competition per week and a maximum of 16 days of competition for the season.
Still, Wyoming remains one of the few states that is playing sports at all this fall. Wyoming is one of just 17 states across the nation playing high school football.
While it was almost considered a given there would be a basketball season this winter, wrestling remained up in the air because athletes are in such close contact.
The WHSAA said in a statement that “screenings, face coverings and individual hygiene of all participants should be followed in accordance with WHSAA Smart Start Guidelines and the WHSAA Screening/Monitoring form should be utilized.”
In addition, no multi-team tournaments are allowed and teams are not allowed to travel out of state or host out-of-state teams. Still, it’s better than the alternative.
“It’s going to be a season of adapting,” Moorcroft wrestling coach Charlie Williams said. “But we’re super-excited because at least we’re getting to do it.”
Williams said he and his assistant coaches have already been working the phones trying to set up duals against Class 3A and 4A teams for the 2A Wolves, who have won seven consecutive state titles.
“We’re used to going to some big tournaments out of state and our kids are used to wrestling up to 50 matches a year,” he added. “This year they might get 20 matches, so that’s going to be different. We know things can change, though, so we’re just grateful for the chance.”
Kelly Walsh coach Travis Peak shares similar sentiments.
“It’s all a little weird right now,” he said, “but we’re just happy that we’re going to have some sort of season.
“We already have a rough schedule in place, so hopefully we can build on it.”
At this point, that’s about the best any of the wrestling or basketball coaches around the state can hope for.
