Prep basketball, wrestling get the go-ahead from WHSAA

Basketball teams will be limited to 18 games and multi-team tournaments won’t be allowed. Wrestling will be limited to individual duals, two days of competition per week and a maximum of 16 days of competition for the season.

Still, Wyoming remains one of the few states that is playing sports at all this fall. Wyoming is one of just 17 states across the nation playing high school football.

While it was almost considered a given there would be a basketball season this winter, wrestling remained up in the air because athletes are in such close contact.

The WHSAA said in a statement that “screenings, face coverings and individual hygiene of all participants should be followed in accordance with WHSAA Smart Start Guidelines and the WHSAA Screening/Monitoring form should be utilized.”

In addition, no multi-team tournaments are allowed and teams are not allowed to travel out of state or host out-of-state teams. Still, it’s better than the alternative.

“It’s going to be a season of adapting,” Moorcroft wrestling coach Charlie Williams said. “But we’re super-excited because at least we’re getting to do it.”