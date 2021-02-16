Quadrant play in prep basketball won't change for this season

(Basically, the No. 4 team from a quadrant would play the No. 1 team from the same quadrant and the No. 2 and No. 3 teams would also face off. The two winners would automatically qualify for state and would then advance to the regional tournament for seeding purposes.)

“We know there are people that don’t like the format of the basketball brackets,” Laird said. “It’s the same set-up that we had in volleyball and they didn’t like it then either.”

The concern for some is that the format might result in some deserving teams failing to qualify for state if they have one bad game. But with Class 1A and Class 2A basketball set to begin quadrant play Feb. 25, the WHSAA isn’t about to change this year’s format.

“First of all, our goal is to complete the season,” Laird acknowledged. “So anything we can do to split large gatherings we’re going to do. At this point, all the work that has gone in by the people that are going to host, whether it’s figuring out ticketing or how they’re going to handle crowds, and we already have officials assigned … everything has been completed so we’re not changing them and we’re moving forward