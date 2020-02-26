Randy Roden thankful, humbled by community following wife Nicole's surgery

The sun rose as just another Friday. Randy Roden went off to school before boarding a bus bound for Afton and a standard set of basketball games. Nicole Roden, likewise, enjoyed her routine and another day of teaching at Woods Learning Center. There was nothing unusual about that day. Until there was.

Nicole had been experiencing varied symptoms for the better part of eight months. Doctors' investigation into her symptoms signaled a thyroid issue. Nicole continued her everyday routine essentially unimpeded until her symptoms started progressing. She'd been experiencing more worrisome symptoms for a week before she went home from school that Friday and talked to her husband.

"You need to go to the ER," Randy told her.

Randy remained in coaching mode on Feb. 14 -- Valentine's Day -- because he needed to get his Trojans prepared for a conference game. He watched the Trojans' junior varsity game from the bench when he got another call. It was the doctor. Nicole had been diagnosed with a massive brain tumor. And Randy was 6 hours away.