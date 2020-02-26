Randy Roden thankful, humbled by community following wife Nicole's surgery

The sun rose as just another Friday. Randy Roden went off to school before boarding a bus bound for Afton and a standard set of basketball games. Nicole Roden, likewise, enjoyed her routine and another day of teaching at Woods Learning Center. There was nothing unusual about that day. Until there was.
Nicole had been experiencing varied symptoms for the better part of eight months. Doctors' investigation into her symptoms signaled a thyroid issue. Nicole continued her everyday routine essentially unimpeded until her symptoms started progressing. She'd been experiencing more worrisome symptoms for a week before she went home from school that Friday and talked to her husband.
"You need to go to the ER," Randy told her.
Randy remained in coaching mode on Feb. 14 -- Valentine's Day -- because he needed to get his Trojans prepared for a conference game. He watched the Trojans' junior varsity game from the bench when he got another call. It was the doctor. Nicole had been diagnosed with a massive brain tumor. And Randy was 6 hours away.
Randy jumped off the bench and looked for a rental car to get back to Casper. There were none available. Star Valley athletic director Rob Erickson and Star Valley wrestling coach Eddie Clark found Roden in the school's commons area and offered to help. Erickson found that there were no rental cars available in Jackson, either. He then called Star Valley superintendent Matt Erickson, who brought a winter-suited vehicle for Roden to drive him and his son back to Casper. Erickson, in turn, would ride a school bus to Casper two nights later and pick the vehicle up.
On the drive home Roden received a call from Star Valley boys basketball head coach Paul Kabonic. There was no talk of Kelly Walsh's 35-27 win. Kabonic offered support and prayer. He and his Braves were concerned and hoped Roden would update them as circumstances unraveled.
"It's very humbling to my family," Roden said. "I've been overwhelmed with people trying to help, and managing that's almost harder than managing where my kid's got to be at a certain hour.
You have free articles remaining.
"The support from officials, coaches around the state, people, it's very, very humbling. I don't have the words to express my gratitude."
Randy returned to Casper to unite the family with Nicole as the process continued. He admitted a lot of the stress he felt got relieved when doctors diagnosed the tumor as benign. Another mass of stress left when Dr. Lee Warren at Wyoming Medical Center told them that he could perform the surgery.
The CT scan showed a visible mass roughly the size of a ripened Haas avocado. Randy described it as "a grapefruit." At the behest of a former volleyball player's advice, the Rodens went to Dr. Warren, who said the family didn't need to go to Denver for the operation. He stepped in and successfully removed the mass without complications.
"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome and a better prognosis," Randy said thankfully. "It's going to work out to where she's fine forever. We were very fortunate, dodged a bullet."
Randy returned to the sidelines last weekend for Kelly Walsh's quadrant slate against Cody and Riverton. He'll once again pace the sidelines for Thursday's annual Peach Basket rivalry game against Natrona County. And this rivalry game brings a different circumstance than the others.
Word of Nicole's diagnosis shocked those across Wyoming who heard it. Fundraisers were immediately constructed, including one that Natrona County hosted. During a double-header against Thunder Basin on Saturday, Natrona County officials arranged a duck-toss fundraiser for the Roden family. Ducks were thrown into center court at halftime of both boys and girls games.
"The support from both sides of town, my staff, refs, officials, people," Randy listed, "it's been very humbling."
That makes Thursday's games even more special. A community together one more time.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans