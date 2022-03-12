Rawlins survives final seconds to claim its first state title in 25 years

Jarron Mascarenas’ name won’t stand out in the box score for the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championship game. He missed the only shot he attempted and committed four fouls, but the Rawlins senior sealed the Outlaws’ first state title since 1997 on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

With 3.4 seconds remaining and Rawlins clinging to a 39-38 lead over Douglas, the Bearcats were taking the ball out of bounds under their own basket. Douglas sophomore Nate Halquist attempted to throw the ball to Cameryn Spence at the top of the key, but Mascarenas tipped the ball into the backcourt to set off a wild celebration.

“They tried to throw the ball over the top, but Mascarenas tipped it,” Rawlins senior JC Ice said matter-of-factly. “Right now, this is the best feeling ever.”

It was the second time in less than a week the Outlaws (23-3) had defeated the Bearcats after a 54-53 overtime victory in the East Regional championship game last Saturday night.

And it was no surprise that the state championship game came down to the final seconds.

“Douglas is a great team,” Rawlins head coach Denver Allard said. “At the end of the game I just told the kids play good fundamental defense. And don’t let ‘em score.”

The Outlaws definitely made it difficult for the Bearcats on Saturday. Douglas came into the game averaging 60.4 points per game and the fewest points it had scored this season was in a 54-41 loss to 4A Kelly Walsh more than two months ago.

With the defense shutting down the Bearcats, Rawlins put the ball in the hands of seniors Ashton Barto and Lorenzo Johanson. Barto was 6-of-9 from the field and made all five of his free throws, including four in the final 4 minutes, to finish with a team-high 17 points. Johanson scored nine of his 10 points in the second half.

“I’d give my game on offense a B,” Barto said, “but I wanted the ball in my hands. And when I stepped to the free-throw line it was just like shooting them in practice.”

Barto scored on a pull-up in the lane to give the Outlaws a 38-37 lead and then added two free throws with 61 seconds remaining to make it 40-37. Spence, who finished with 15 points, then scored at the rim for Douglas. Rawlins was holding the ball, but the Bearcats forced a turnover near midcourt and, after a scramble underneath the Douglas basket, a jump ball gave the ball back to the Bearcats to set up the final frantic seconds.

The game was close throughout. Douglas (22-4) took an early 10-5 lead only to see Rawlins score five consecutive points to tie the score. And when the Outlaws pushed ahead 21-14 late in the second quarter Spence hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 21-17 at the break.

Halquist scored eight consecutive points in the third quarter to give the Bearcats a 28-26 lead. Johanson scored inside to tie the game before Kaden Bauersachs made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:46 on the clock for the final points of the quarter and a 29-28 Douglas advantage.

“Halquist is one of the toughest guards in the state to stay in front of,” Allard said. “We knew he would score, but I thought we did a good job on him.”

The sophomore guard led Douglas with 17 points.

Spence did most of the heavy lifting for Douglas in the first quarter as he scored seven points on a 3-pointer and two drives, the final one coming just before the buzzer to give the Bearcats a 12-10 lead.

Barto gave the Outlaws their first lead at 14-12 with a drive through the lane. After Douglas sophomore Trey Rinn scored on a putback to tie the game, Barto made it 17-14 on an and-one off a nice up-and-under move and added a mid-range jumper on the next possession. JC Ice capped a 9-2 Rawlins run with a putback before Spence knocked down a 3-pointer to pull Douglas within 21-17 at the half.

Rawlins was playing in the state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2007. Douglas hadn’t played for a state title since 2016 and last won a championship in 2002.

“This means everything to Rawlins,” Barto said.

Buffalo defeated Powell to claim the consolation championship while defending state champion Worland held on for a 53-52 victory over Lyman to finish third.

