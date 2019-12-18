Reinvention leads to success for Kelly Walsh going into clash with Mustangs

In an attempt to reinvent themselves, the Kelly Walsh Trojans returned to their roots.
Following disastrous results through their first four games of the season, all in their home gym during the season-opening Casper Invitational last weekend, they reshaped themselves through a 2-hour practice on Monday. The ensuing result caught nearly everyone off-guard, including Cheyenne East.
Kelly Walsh lost three of its four games last weekend. Those losses came by an average of 22 points. On Tuesday night those same Trojans took a 14-12 lead on a Michael Bradley 3 late in the first quarter and never looked back in a 67-59 win.
“We went back and said, let’s do the things that we always do,” Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden said after the win.
“You saw we played pretty well defensively tonight. We hadn’t worked on that much. We thought we were going to be a zone team.”
In Monday’s practice the Trojans drilled high-intensity defense for about 30 minutes. The defensive ethos returned rather quickly since it had been a cornerstone of the program for years.
As a result, the high-powered East offense that averaged 76 points through the first three games was held to below 60.
“I thought we played extremely hard on that end,” Roden said. “Offensively, we put in a couple things last night to help us a little bit and we executed. Our kids, where we were three or four days ago, (Tuesday) played pretty big.”
You have free articles remaining.
Roden is conscious that Kelly Walsh’s next obstacle — Thursday night at rival Natrona County — poses a different challenge entirely. While senior Bradley led the Trojans with 17 points and classmate Isiah Wiggins scored 13, Kelly Walsh also greatly benefited from youth in Tuesday’s win. Sophomore Caden Allaire added 15 points and sophomore Tyler Pacheco scored all 11 of his in the second half.
“All of our guys are fitting in but we’ll see,” Roden said, “it’s one game at a time with young guys. Thursday night, that’s a different environment. We’ll see how they handle that.”
While Kelly Walsh needed reinventing after the first weekend, Natrona County laid the groundwork toward renovation. The Mustangs ran the table with a 28-point average margin of victory last weekend.
Under first-year head coach Phil Choler the orange and black set out to re-establish a basketball culture at Natrona County. Through high-intensity defense and a multi-faceted offense, the Mustangs did just that. At least, as much as they could.
“Feels really good to start 3-0, making this comeback season after getting a new coach,” Natrona County’s Ryan Swan said after Saturday’s win. “It’s really nice.”
Natrona County was led by a different leading scorer in all three of its season-opening games, with Swan dropping 22 in the Saturday finale. They already see that dynamic attack as something they can carry throughout the season.
“There’s four or five other dudes that can step into that spotlight to make it happen,” Swan said. “It’s just that we’re gelled so much already.”
That sets the table for Thursday night’s contest between the two Casper rivals. Kelly Walsh, freshly rejuvenated off its rebuild, travels to an unusually upbeat (and undefeated) Natrona County at Jerry Dalton Gym.
Both teams showed their promise throughout the opening week of the season but Thursday’s something else. Kelly Walsh’s youth will see a challenge in its first road test, this one in an unfriendly environment. Natrona County faces its toughest test in the defending state champion.
It’s still early in the season but with the Peach Basket not until Feb. 27, Thursday’s rivalry meeting will serve as a worthy appetizer.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans