Reinvention leads to success for Kelly Walsh going into clash with Mustangs

In an attempt to reinvent themselves, the Kelly Walsh Trojans returned to their roots.

Following disastrous results through their first four games of the season, all in their home gym during the season-opening Casper Invitational last weekend, they reshaped themselves through a 2-hour practice on Monday. The ensuing result caught nearly everyone off-guard, including Cheyenne East.

Kelly Walsh lost three of its four games last weekend. Those losses came by an average of 22 points. On Tuesday night those same Trojans took a 14-12 lead on a Michael Bradley 3 late in the first quarter and never looked back in a 67-59 win.

“We went back and said, let’s do the things that we always do,” Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden said after the win.

“You saw we played pretty well defensively tonight. We hadn’t worked on that much. We thought we were going to be a zone team.”

In Monday’s practice the Trojans drilled high-intensity defense for about 30 minutes. The defensive ethos returned rather quickly since it had been a cornerstone of the program for years.

As a result, the high-powered East offense that averaged 76 points through the first three games was held to below 60.