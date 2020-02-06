Remembering the 'Most Outrageous Play' in Casper basketball history

Perhaps you've heard the legend.

Maybe you've heard whispers of a coaching move so cunning it is still being talked about a quarter century later. A basketball play for the dogs, as it were.

Some say it was the inspiration for the film "Air Bud," which would appear in theaters three years after the fact. It wasn't, but some still say it.

Behold, dear friends, the most creative sporting decision to ever occur on a Casper basketball court:

The Barking Dog Play.

It was Jan. 14, 1994, and the Natrona County Mustangs' junior varsity team was tied with the Kelly Walsh Trojans. With only 6 seconds remaining, NC coach Tim Nolan called a timeout.

On the ensuing play, the Mustangs' Jason Holt sprinted toward the 3-point line, got down on all fours and barked like a dog.

The distraction worked. His teammate, Mike Hobart, caught the in-bounds pass and scored what turned out to be the winning basket.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}