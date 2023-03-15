Riverton's Parker Paxton was recognized as the Wyoming Boys Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8 junior guard led Class 4A in scoring at 18.5 points per game. He was 82-of-195 (42.1%) from the field, 73-of-183 (39.9%) from behind the arc and 128-of-150 (85.3%) from the free-throw line in leading the Wolverines (21-6) to the consolation championship at the state tournament.

In Riverton's 53-49 victory over Star Valley on Saturday Paxton scored a season-high 30 points, going 6 of 13 from the field, making 4 of 9 3-point attempts and was 14 of 15 from the charity stripe.

The 4A West player of the year was named to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state team on Tuesday.

Paxton also is the Class 3A three-time defending state golf champion and has verbally committed to play golf at the University of Colorado.

He has a 3.77 GPA, is a National Honor Society inductee and is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Riverton.