WCA CLASS 3A/4A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL

Rock Springs' Brenli Jenkins earns all-state basketball honors for fourth time

Rock Springs vs Gillette 4A Girls (copy)

Rock Springs' Brenli Jenkins drives to the basket in the Tigers' quarterfinal game against Gillette at the 2019 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championships in Casper.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

State champions Thunder Basin (Class 4A boys), Cheyenne East (4A girls), Rawlins (3A boys) and Douglas (3A girls) had a total of 10 players named to the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 3A/4A all-state basketball teams released Wednesday. And Rock Springs’ senior Brenli Jenkins became the 22nd player, according to wyoming-basketball.com, to be selected all-state for the fourth time.

Highlighting the selections for Thunder Basin was 6-foot-2 senior Deegan Williams, who on Wednesday was named the state’s Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Other Bolts named to the team were seniors McKale Holte and Ryan Baker.

Jordan Jones, the state’s Gatorade winner for the girls, was one of three players from undefeated state champion Cheyenne East selected to the squad. Joining Jones from the T-Birds were junior Boden Liljedahl and sophomore Bradie Schlabs, both of whom are repeat honorees.

Rawlins had two all-state selections in seniors Ashton Barto, a three-time honoree, and Eli Kern. The Douglas girls were represented by senior Alli Olsen, a repeat selection, and freshman Lauren Olsen.

Cheyenne Central senior Nathaniel Talich earned his third all-state selection.

The 3A girls had four players named all-state for a third time in seniors Demi Stauffenberg (Lander), Reece Halley (Torrington) and Brice Hansen (Lyman); and junior Jaylen Ostenson (Newcastle).

