Rosters announced for 2022 Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star games

Recent high school graduates will get one more chance to represent their respective schools next week when the Wyoming Coaches Foundation hosts its annual all-star games in Casper.

Rosters were released Tuesday for the all-star games in volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball. All three competitions will take place Saturday, July 23 at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The North-South volleyball match gets things started at 1 p.m., followed by the girls basketball game at 3 p.m. and then the boys basketball game at 5 p.m.

The volleyball match features four-time all-state selection Demi Stauffenberg from Lander (North) and three-time all-staters Brice Hansen from Class 3A state champion Lyman (South), Kaycee Bugas from Mountain View (South) and Char Cranston from Moorcroft (North). Southeast's Jordan Stoddard, who won the Milward Simpson Female Athlete of the Year Award last month, will play for the South.

Cokeville's Emmie Barnes, a four-time all-state honoree for the Panthers, is joined on the South basketball roster by three-time selection Reece Halley from Torrington and two-time selections Allison Olsen from 3A state champion Douglas and Roxanne Rogers from Pinedale.

The North girls basketball team has three two-time all-state selections in Josey Steed from 2A winner Rocky Mountain, KyAnna Petz from Moorcroft and Emma Patik from Natriona County.

Upton's Luca Brooks (North) and Rawlins' Ashton Barto (South) are both three-time all-state honorees, with Brooks leading the Bobcats to back-to-back 1A state championships and Barto lifting the Outlaws to the 3A title.

Joining Brooks on the North team is two-time all-stater Chaumbrey Romero from Wind River. Barto is joined by three two-time selections in Kade Preuit from Wheatland, Dylan Taylor from Green River and Cameryn Spence from Douglas.