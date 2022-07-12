 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING COACHES FOUNDATION ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Rosters announced for 2022 Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star games

Recent high school graduates will get one more chance to represent their respective schools next week when the Wyoming Coaches Foundation hosts its annual all-star games in Casper.

Rosters were released Tuesday for the all-star games in volleyball, girls basketball and boys basketball. All three competitions will take place Saturday, July 23 at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The North-South volleyball match gets things started at 1 p.m., followed by the girls basketball game at 3 p.m. and then the boys basketball game at 5 p.m.

The volleyball match features four-time all-state selection Demi Stauffenberg from Lander (North) and three-time all-staters Brice Hansen from Class 3A state champion Lyman (South), Kaycee Bugas from Mountain View (South) and Char Cranston from Moorcroft (North). Southeast's Jordan Stoddard, who won the Milward Simpson Female Athlete of the Year Award last month, will play for the South.

Cokeville's Emmie Barnes, a four-time all-state honoree for the Panthers, is joined on the South basketball roster by three-time selection Reece Halley from Torrington and two-time selections Allison Olsen from 3A state champion Douglas and Roxanne Rogers from Pinedale.

The North girls basketball team has three two-time all-state selections in Josey Steed from 2A winner Rocky Mountain, KyAnna Petz from Moorcroft and Emma Patik from Natriona County.

Upton's Luca Brooks (North) and Rawlins' Ashton Barto (South) are both three-time all-state honorees, with Brooks leading the Bobcats to back-to-back 1A state championships and Barto lifting the Outlaws to the 3A title.

Joining Brooks on the North team is two-time all-stater Chaumbrey Romero from Wind River. Barto is joined by three two-time selections in Kade Preuit from Wheatland, Dylan Taylor from Green River and Cameryn Spence from Douglas.

WCF All-Star rosters

Volleyball

South

STAR VALLEY: Mia Hutchinson, Whitnee Hale, Kamryn Jenkins; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Kaycee Bugas; LYMAN: Brice Hansen; SOUTHEAST: Jordan Stoddard; BURNS: Rylee Jo Ward; PINE BLUFFS: Jaden Shelit; EVANSTON: Emily Freeland; CHEYENNE SOUTH: Kayla Lesh; ROCK SPRINGS: Faith Brandt; RAWLINS: Jessie Jerome.

Head coach: Brecia Hansen, Lyman; Assistant coaches: Brian Toomer, Star Valley; Courtney Walker, Lyman.

North

THUNDER BASIN: Taylor Hamilton, Hannah Durgin, Ellie Thomas, Risa Pilon; LANDER: Demi Stauffenberg; KELLY WALSH: Shelby Ramage; NATRONA COUNTY: Erin Weibel; TONGUE RIVER: Carleigh Reish; UPTON: Alyson Louderback; BUFFALO: Tessa Taylor; MOORCROFT: Char Cranston; GILLETTE: Azia Fichter.

Head coach: Marissa Powell, Lander; Assistant coaches: Adrian McNamee, Natrona County; Kassy Jarvis, Lander.

Girls Basketball

South

TORRINGTON: Reece Halley, Mattie Jones; COKEVILLE: Emmie Barnes; DOUGLAS: Allison Olsen; GREEN RIVER: Megan Counts; WYOMING INDIAN: Desireen C'Hair; PINEDALE: Roxanne Rogers; LYMAN: Charlsie Rose; KEMMERER: Olivia Nielson; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Roree Cowley.

Head coach: Jessica Moretti, Mountain View; Assistant coaches: Richard Carroll, Green River; Clinton Landon, Green River.

North

NATRONA COUNTY: Emma Patik, Tamryn Blom; BUFFALO: Danica Boyce, Kendall Tietjen; KELLY WALSH: Logann Alvar; UPTON: Jerrica Caylor; ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Josey Steed; MEETEETSE: Delanie Salzman; MOORCROFT: KyAnna Petz; LANDER: Ryan Bell.

Head coach: Eric Honeyman, Rocky Mountain; Assistant coaches: Cheryl Haslam, Burlington; Justin Moss, Rocky Mountain.

Boys Basketball

South

RAWLINS: Ashton Barto, Eli Kern; GREEN RIVER: Dylan Taylor; ENCAMPMENT: Koye Gilbert; WYOMING INDIAN: Vidale C'Bearing III; WHEATLAND: Kade Preuit; STAR VALLEY: Dylan Johnson; CHEYENNE SOUTH: Maurie Alexander; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Isaiah Rigg; DOUGLAS: Cameryn Spence.

Head coach: Tagg Lain, Cheyenne Central; Assistant coaches: Mick Cochran, Wheatland; Jim Shaffer, Cheyenne Central.

North

POWELL: Toran Graham, Zach Ratcliff; UPTON: Luca Brooks; KELLY WALSH: Tyler Pacheco; WIND RIVER: Chaumbrey Romero; THERMOPOLIS: Hardy Johnson; RIVERTON: Lucas Engle; SHERIDAN: Frank Sinclair; DUBOIS: Cody Wright; LANDER: Tisso Guina.

Head coach: Kyle Miller, Dubois; Assistant coaches: Hayden Hatfield, Jackson; Mike Marcus, Dubois.

Inside

