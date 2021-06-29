 Skip to main content
Rosters announced for Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star games
Rosters announced for Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star games

Class 3a State Basketball Championships

Joslin Igo of Douglas powers through the Lyman defense in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship game March 11 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Douglas trio of Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend are getting one more game together on the hardwood. The recently graduated Bearcats will play for the South girls basketball team during the Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star weekend at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on July 24.

Fertig, Igo and Townsend helped lead Douglas to three Class 3A state championships (the 2020 3A/4A state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic) and a record of 100-2 during their four-year prep careers.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig, who will play at the University of Wyoming, averaged 22.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.0% from the field this past season for the Bearcats. The Casper College-bound Igo averaged a state-best 8.3 assists per game this season and finished her career with state records for assists in a single game (18 vs Buffalo on Jan. 22, 2021), a season (200 in 2020-21) and in a career (599). For Townsend, the WCF All-Star contest will be her final competitive game as she decided to focus on academics at UW.

The three will be joined on the South squad by two other players from state championship teams in Cheyenna Alvarado from Cheyenne East and Sandie Friday from Wyoming Indian.

The North team includes three-time all-state selection Tinley Pierson from Kaycee, who is headed to Dickinson State for basketball, and Thunder Basin grad Gabby Drube, who will run track at Wyoming.

Head coaches for the girls basketball game are Douglas' Cody Helenbolt (South) and Lovell's Chris Edwards (North).

The boys basketball game features state champions Brady Storebo (Cheyenne Central), Mack Page and Rudy Sanford (Worland), Taylor Winland (Rocky Mountain) and Jess Claycomb (Upton). Sanford, Winland and Encampment grad Dalton Peterson were three-time all-state selections.

Head coaches for the boys game are Encampment's Jake Johnson (South) and Riverton's Beau Sheets (North).

The volleyball match includes three state champions from this past season: Mountain View's Alli Rinker, Sundance's Sherry Negaard and Cokeville's Cydney Brown. All three were 2020 all-state selections, along with 10 other players on the two rosters. Rawlins' McKenzie Earl, who will continue her volleyball career at Laramie County Community College, was a four-time all-state honoree.

Pinedale's Tamara Currah (South) and Meeteetse's Kelsey Scolari (North) will be the head coaches.

The WCF All-Star weekend concludes with the all-star games on Saturday, July 24. The volleyball match gets things started at 1 p.m., followed by the girls basketball game at 3 p.m. and the boys basketball game at 5 p.m.

WCF Rosters

The North/South rosters for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star games on July 24 in Casper.

Volleyball

South

CHEYENNE EAST: Ashley Marshall, Hailey Marshall; CHEYENNE SOUTH: Kiley Still; COKEVILLE: Cydney Brown; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Alli Rinker; PINEDALE: Kailee Hansen, Jamie Streit; RAWLINS: McKenzie Earl, Maddison Wright; ROCK SPRINGS: Kenady Nacey; SARATOGA: Tasia Daley; STAR VALLEY: McKenna Brog.

Head coach: Tamara Currah, Pinedale.

Assistant coaches: Shaunna Bennett, Pinedale; Shawn Pyer, Rock Springs.

North

MEETEETSE: Alexia Allen; MOORCROFT: Alyssa Merchen; NATRONA COUNTY: Anna Fink, Quinci Mooren; SHERIDAN: Addy Bolton, Madisyn Danforth, Taylor Larsen; SUNDANCE: Sherry Negaard; THUNDER BASIN: Brooke Conklin; WORLAND: Tymberlynn Crippen, Denali Jones, Payton Julson.

Head coach: Kelsey Scolari, Meeteetse.

Assistant coach: Chelsey Query, Sundance.

Girls Basketball

South

CHEYENNE EAST: Cheyanna Alvarado; CHEYENNE SOUTH: Riley Van Tassell; DOUGLAS: Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo, Kamdynn Townsend; FARSON: Ighlee Thoren; LARAMIE: Kayla Vasquez; LUSK: Riley Shaw; WHEATLAND: Khayla Otero; WYOMING INDIAN: Sandie Friday.

Head coach: Cody Helenbolt, Douglas.

Assistant coaches: Nikki Tresch, Douglas; Deb Murray, Lusk.

North

CODY: Torrie Schutzmann; GILLETTE: Shaelea Milliron; KAYCEE: Tinley Pierson; NATRONA COUNTY: Brooklyn Hytrek; POWELL: Rose Graft; RIVERSIDE: Monique Velasquez; THUNDER BASIN: Gabby Drube, Kinsley Larson, Sydney Solem; WORLAND: Darla Hernandez.

Head coach: Chris Edwards, Lovell.

Assistant coaches: Stormy Jameson, Lovell; Chris Wagner, Cody.

Boys Basketball

South

BIG PINEY: Edwin Gonzales; CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Brady Storebo; CHEYENNE EAST: Jake Rayl; ENCAMPMENT: Dalton Peterson; MOUNTAIN VIEW: Luke Branson, Caden Sweep; RAWLINS: Mitchell Allard; SARATOGA: Teegan Love; STAR VALLEY: Tristen Kleeman, Kolter Merritt.

Head coach: Jake Johnston, Encampment.

Assistant coaches: Jason Williams, Saratoga; Denver Allard, Rawlins.

North

GILLETTE: Luke Hladky, Jefferson Neary; LANDER: Bryan St. Clair; NATRONA COUNTY: Ryan Swan; POWELL: Mason Marchant; RIVERTON: Jared Lucas; ROCKY MOUNTAIN: Taylor Winland; UPTON: Jess Claycomb; WORLAND: Mack Page, Rudy Sanford.

Head coach: Beau Sheets, Riverton.

Assistant coaches: Dick Quayle, Riverton; Stu Mullins, Lander.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

