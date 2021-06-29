Rosters announced for Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star games

The Douglas trio of Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend are getting one more game together on the hardwood. The recently graduated Bearcats will play for the South girls basketball team during the Wyoming Coaches Foundation All-Star weekend at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on July 24.

Fertig, Igo and Townsend helped lead Douglas to three Class 3A state championships (the 2020 3A/4A state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic) and a record of 100-2 during their four-year prep careers.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig, who will play at the University of Wyoming, averaged 22.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.0% from the field this past season for the Bearcats. The Casper College-bound Igo averaged a state-best 8.3 assists per game this season and finished her career with state records for assists in a single game (18 vs Buffalo on Jan. 22, 2021), a season (200 in 2020-21) and in a career (599). For Townsend, the WCF All-Star contest will be her final competitive game as she decided to focus on academics at UW.

The three will be joined on the South squad by two other players from state championship teams in Cheyenna Alvarado from Cheyenne East and Sandie Friday from Wyoming Indian.