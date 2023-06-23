Fifteen players who helped lead their respective teams to state championships this past school year will play one final game in Casper next month.

The Wyoming Coaches Foundation released the rosters for the North-South all-star games in volleyball, girls' basketball and boys' basketball earlier this week. Only recent graduates are eligible to play in the games.

The volleyball rosters include three players -- Abi Milby, Peyton Carruth and Wisdom Szymczak -- from Class 4A state champion Kelly Walsh and two players -- Vaidyn Vanderploeg and Caroline Schlattmann -- from 1A winner Riverside on the North team. The South squad includes Emma Norris from 2A champ Burns and Ashlee Tims from 3A champ Mountain View.

Cody's Kennedi Niemann, who helped lead the Fillies to the program's first state basketball title, will play on the North team along with twin sister Reece Niemann. The South team includes Brooke Wright from 3A winner Douglas and Daljit Kaur from 2A champ Burns.

The boys' basketball game will have Garet Schlabs and Kysar Jolley from 4A state champ Cheyenne East and Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom from 2A titlist Pine Bluffs on the South team. Court Gonsalez and Carter Clark from 3A winner Worland will suit up for the North.

The games are scheduled for July 22 at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.