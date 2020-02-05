Round up
agate

Round up

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 2, NSI Academy 0, Upton wins by forfeit

Interstate

Saratoga 79, North Park, Colo. 23

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Tongue River, 8 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Wright freshmen at NSI Academy, 6:45 p.m.

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Cody, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.

Gillette at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Lovell at Big Piney, 7 p.m.

Powell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Worland at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Dubois at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Glendo at Hanna, 6 p.m.

Rock River at Guernsey, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Burns, 7 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 2:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Green River at Kelly Walsh, 2:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Star Valley at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.

Evanston at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Big Piney, 1 p.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 4:30 p.m.

Burns at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock vs Wind River (at Shoshoni), 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lusk, 3 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.

Wright at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.

Wind River vs Wright (at Shoshoni), 4 p.m.

Glenrock at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, 2:30 p.m.

Snake River at Cokeville, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Newcastle, 4 p.m.

Upton at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday

Interstate

Saratoga 82, North Park, Colo. 63

Thursday

Class 4A

Green River at Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Cody, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Lovell at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m.

Kaycee at Upton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Glendo at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.

Rock River at Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Southeast at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.

Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

Green River at Kelly Walsh, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Star Valley at Riverton, 2 p.m.

Evanston at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Cody, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Big Piney, 11:30 a.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 1:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.

Burns at Douglas, 4 p.m.

Torrington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Glenrock vs Wind River (at Wright), 12:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Lusk, 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wright, 11 a.m.

Wind River at Wright, 3:30 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Glenrock (at Wright), 5 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 4 p.m.

Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Hanna, noon

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Encampment, noon

Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Farson at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Big Horn at Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Upton at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Tuesday

Star Valley 46, Pinedale 32

152: Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Ren King; 160: Kaleb Bigelow, Pin, maj dec Joshua Semadeni, 14-1; 170: Grant Fornstrom, Pin, pin Carson Vandeburg, 4:00; 182: David Walker, SV, pin Andrew Jones, 1:51; 195: Trent Clark, SV, won by forfeit; 220: Kevyn Brisko, SV, won by forfeit; 285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Derick Whittington, 0:14; 106: Tristan Haley, Pin, maj dec Boaz Simpson, 9-1; 113: Jacob Guild, SV, pin Ethan Kemp, 0:53; 120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Waylon Nelson, 3:27; 126: Cody Phelps, Pin, pin Spencer Larson, 2:55; 132: Brayden Andrews, SV, maj dec Jacob Snell, 8-0; 138: Haze Child, SV, pin Anthony Rigo, 3:05; 145: Kale Johnson, SV, pin Ian Grover, 2:59.

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A East Duals

at Gillette

WHO’S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan.

Saturday

Class 4A West Duals

at Rock Springs

WHO’S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie.

Rumble in Rawlins

WHO’S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, Saratoga, Hanna, Riverton, Torrington, Natrona County JV.

Greybull Memorial Invitational

WHO’S HERE: Greybull/Riverside, Moorcroft, Worland, Cody, Lander, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River, Lovell, Tongue River, Shoshoni.

Southeast Team Duals

at Yoder

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Southeast, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Lusk.

BOYS REGIONAL SWIMMING

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A East

at Gillette

WHO’S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South.

Class 4A West

at Green River

WHO’S HERE: Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County.

Class 3A East

at Rawlins

WHO’S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, BUffalo, Newcastle, Worland, Cody.

Class 3A West

at Powell

WHO’S HERE: Powell, Lander, Riverton, Sublette County, Lyman, Kemmerer.

