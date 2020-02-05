BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 2, NSI Academy 0, Upton wins by forfeit
Interstate
Saratoga 79, North Park, Colo. 23
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River, 8 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Wright freshmen at NSI Academy, 6:45 p.m.
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 7:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Lovell at Big Piney, 7 p.m.
Powell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Worland at Thermopolis, 7 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Sundance, 6 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at NSI Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Midwest at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Upton, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Dubois at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Glendo at Hanna, 6 p.m.
Rock River at Guernsey, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Meeteetse, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Burns, 7 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 2:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.
Green River at Kelly Walsh, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Star Valley at Riverton, 3:30 p.m.
Evanston at Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson at Cody, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Big Piney, 1 p.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Lander, 4:30 p.m.
Burns at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Torrington at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock vs Wind River (at Shoshoni), 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Lusk, 3 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.
Wright at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.
Wind River vs Wright (at Shoshoni), 4 p.m.
Glenrock at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, 2:30 p.m.
Snake River at Cokeville, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Dubois at Farson, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Upton at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Manila, Utah at Lyman, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Interstate
Saratoga 82, North Park, Colo. 63
Thursday
Class 4A
Green River at Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
You have free articles remaining.
Southeast at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Cody, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Lovell at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.
Worland at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Wyoming Indian at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Hulett, 3 p.m.
Kaycee at Upton, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Glendo at Hanna, 4:30 p.m.
Rock River at Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Farson, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.
Southeast at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Lusk at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 11:30 a.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne East, 1 p.m.
Natrona County at Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
Green River at Kelly Walsh, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Star Valley at Riverton, 2 p.m.
Evanston at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Cody, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Powell at Big Piney, 11:30 a.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 1:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Lander, 3 p.m.
Burns at Douglas, 4 p.m.
Torrington at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock vs Wind River (at Wright), 12:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Lusk, 1:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian, 1:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Wright, 11 a.m.
Wind River at Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Shoshoni vs Glenrock (at Wright), 5 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 4 p.m.
Hulett at Kaycee, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Hanna, noon
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Encampment, noon
Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Farson at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Inter-class
Big Horn at Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.
Upton at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.
Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Gering, Neb, at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Tuesday
Star Valley 46, Pinedale 32
152: Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Ren King; 160: Kaleb Bigelow, Pin, maj dec Joshua Semadeni, 14-1; 170: Grant Fornstrom, Pin, pin Carson Vandeburg, 4:00; 182: David Walker, SV, pin Andrew Jones, 1:51; 195: Trent Clark, SV, won by forfeit; 220: Kevyn Brisko, SV, won by forfeit; 285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Derick Whittington, 0:14; 106: Tristan Haley, Pin, maj dec Boaz Simpson, 9-1; 113: Jacob Guild, SV, pin Ethan Kemp, 0:53; 120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Waylon Nelson, 3:27; 126: Cody Phelps, Pin, pin Spencer Larson, 2:55; 132: Brayden Andrews, SV, maj dec Jacob Snell, 8-0; 138: Haze Child, SV, pin Anthony Rigo, 3:05; 145: Kale Johnson, SV, pin Ian Grover, 2:59.
Friday-Saturday
Class 4A East Duals
at Gillette
WHO’S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan.
Saturday
Class 4A West Duals
at Rock Springs
WHO’S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie.
Rumble in Rawlins
WHO’S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, Saratoga, Hanna, Riverton, Torrington, Natrona County JV.
Greybull Memorial Invitational
WHO’S HERE: Greybull/Riverside, Moorcroft, Worland, Cody, Lander, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River, Lovell, Tongue River, Shoshoni.
Southeast Team Duals
at Yoder
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Southeast, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Lusk.
BOYS REGIONAL SWIMMING
Friday-Saturday
Class 4A East
at Gillette
WHO’S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South.
Class 4A West
at Green River
WHO’S HERE: Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County.
Class 3A East
at Rawlins
WHO’S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, BUffalo, Newcastle, Worland, Cody.
Class 3A West
at Powell
WHO’S HERE: Powell, Lander, Riverton, Sublette County, Lyman, Kemmerer.