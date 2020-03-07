Saratoga boys win first state championship

The Saratoga boys basketball team stood on the podium at the Casper Events Center and each player raised one finger in the air to signify the Panthers were No. 1 after their victory over Farson. Of course, the No. 1 also represents the number of state championships in program history.
“This is something we’ve been dreaming about since we were in first grade,” Saratoga senior Logan Seahorn said. “But this is better than I ever imagined.”
The drive for the Panthers’ first Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championship might have had its roots 10 years ago on the Saratoga playgrounds, but it really took hold last season when the Panthers lost the play-in game for the West Regional.
“That drove us 100 percent this season,” said junior Noah Rimmer. “It made us work harder to get to where we wanted to be.”
Junior Gavin Bartlett finished with a team-high 17 points for Saratoga, including two first-half buzzer beaters. He banked in an off-balance 3-pointer to end the first quarter to give the Panthers a 10-8 lead then capped a 6-0 Saratoga run with a three-quarter-court drive for a layup just before the first half ended for a 22-17 advantage.
Defending state champ Farson tied the game at 24-all on five points from junior Zander Reed, who finished with a game-high 18 points. With the Saratoga chants of “Toga” nowhere to be heard, the Panthers closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run to take control.
Rimmer, who played sparingly in the first half after picking up two fouls, powered his way to six quick points and senior Logan Seahorn added five, including a triple just before the quarter ended.
“I knew my team needed me on the floor,” Rimmer explained.
Farson, who had upset Southwest Conference foe Encampment in the semifinals, simply ran out of answers in the fourth quarter. Outside of Reed’s 6-of-11 shooting, the Pronghorns were just 8 of 37 for the game. The Panthers also struggled from the floor (14 of 34 overall), but Bartlett (16 points) and Rimmer (10) joined Seahorn in double figures to offset leading scorer Teegan Love’s five-point night.
“This is all about those boys and their heart,” Saratoga coach Jason Williams smiled. “We showed that we’re a team and not just one or two players.”
It’s now a state championship team, which might have seemed impossible 12 months ago. Williams, however, credits that loss in last years play-in game for getting the Panthers to the unprecedented heights they reached Saturday.
“That was the fuel for our fire,” he said. “Ever since we lost that game these kids were on a mission.”
1A Boys Tracker
SATURDAY: Championship, Saratoga 52, Farson 42.
A LONG TIME COMING: The Panthers won the first state title in program history.
HE SAID IT: "This is something we've been dreaming about since we were in first grade. But this is better than I ever imagined." -- Saratoga senior Logan Seahorn.
