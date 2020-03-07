Saratoga boys win first state championship

The Saratoga boys basketball team stood on the podium at the Casper Events Center and each player raised one finger in the air to signify the Panthers were No. 1 after their victory over Farson. Of course, the No. 1 also represents the number of state championships in program history.

“This is something we’ve been dreaming about since we were in first grade,” Saratoga senior Logan Seahorn said. “But this is better than I ever imagined.”

The drive for the Panthers’ first Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championship might have had its roots 10 years ago on the Saratoga playgrounds, but it really took hold last season when the Panthers lost the play-in game for the West Regional.

“That drove us 100 percent this season,” said junior Noah Rimmer. “It made us work harder to get to where we wanted to be.”

Junior Gavin Bartlett finished with a team-high 17 points for Saratoga, including two first-half buzzer beaters. He banked in an off-balance 3-pointer to end the first quarter to give the Panthers a 10-8 lead then capped a 6-0 Saratoga run with a three-quarter-court drive for a layup just before the first half ended for a 22-17 advantage.