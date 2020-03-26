Sheridan's Sam Lecholat chosen as Wyoming's Gatorade Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lecholat started playing varsity off the bench as a freshman and then started every game for the Broncs the last two seasons. Martini noticed how Lecholat has improved his perimeter game in order to become a more complete player. Not only did the junior handle the ball more this season but he shot 40 percent from distance. That’s a testament to his work ethic.

“The amount of work that he puts in, it’s every single day,” Martini said. “He wants to win every drill and he just battles. He goes to the gym and battles every day by himself.”

In addition to individual success, Lecholat saw an opportunity to lay the groundwork for the future. He had role models within the program when he arrived as a freshman and played alongside a few of them last year. Through his off-season workouts he hoped to contribute to the bigger picture.

“I just wanted to be a role model for the younger kids and be someone for kids to look up to,” Lecholat said. “For me, leaving after next year, I just want to leave the basketball program as a place that’s really good to play. I want the young people to look up to Broncs players.”