Sheridan's Sam Lecholat is named Wyoming Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Sheridan's Sam Lecholat on Friday was selected as the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year for Wyoming. It marks the second year in a row Lecholat has received the award.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior averaged 17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocked shots and 1.4 steals per game this past season. Lecholat had 12 double-doubles on the season, including a 34-point, 24-rebound game against Gillette on Feb. 19.

Lecholat helped lead the Broncs (19-4) to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament in March. In his final game wearing the Sheridan blue and gold, he had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Broncs to an 81-62 victory against Star Valley.

Lecholat was a three-time all-state selection and the 4A East Conference Player of the Year as both a junior and senior. He will play next weekend in the Wyoming-Montana all-star basketball series.

The senior forward maintained a 3.85 GPA at Sheridan and volunteered locally as part of community beautification projects and with the Salvation Army. He will continue his basketball career at Montana State University of the Big Sky Conference.

Lecholat is the third consecutive Gatorade honoree from the state from the 4A East, following Cheyenne East's Erik Oliver (2018-19) and Gillette's Trey Hladky (2016-17/2017-18).

