Southeast plays with a heavy heart this weekend 'For Bruce'

Southeast junior Sawyer Anderson explained that Sinner cheered for them throughout third, fourth and fifth grades. His desire to see Cyclones past, present and future succeed was evident even at that stage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He knew that we had some talent," Anderson said. "He wanted to see us win and succeed. So this one was for him."

The Southeast wrestling team wore the blue shirts with white font throughout last weekend when they finished fifth at the state meet. The Southeast boys wore them before beating Tongue River on Thursday and the Cyclones girls wore theirs before falling to Wyoming Indian later in the day.

On the front of those Southeast-shade-of-blue shirts was "Family" written in white.

"Southeast is family and nobody made you feel more like family than Mr. Sinner," Herring attested.

Added Anderson: "Like he said, Southeast is family, and we played for a guy that meant a lot to us. So that win meant a lot to us."

That win didn't come without worry. Southeast jumped out to a 22-5 lead before Tongue River rallied to make it a one-possession game in the final moments.