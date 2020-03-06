Southeast plays with a heavy heart this weekend 'For Bruce'

No one swore by Southeast Cyclone blue like Bruce Sinner did. He attended, essentially, every home game and as many of the road journeys as were manageable. He made an impact on everyone he taught during eighth-grade math.
That's why Cyclones boys and girls basketball, as well as Southeast wrestlers last weekend, wore blue shirts during Thursday's state basketball quarterfinals with the words "For Bruce" printed on the back.
Sinner, a teacher and coach at Southeast for 38 years, passed away in Torrington on Feb. 17 after a grueling battle with cancer. The Goshen County community mourned his loss. Cyclones of multiple sports got together and decided to pay tribute with shirts and effort.
"He was at every game and always so positive and encouraging," Southeast boys head coach Crockett Herring said. "Every kid that he taught just thought the world of him."
Sinner coached the Southeast boys basketball team to its first state championship with a perfect 22-0 season in 1980. None of the current Cyclones that played in his honor would be born until another two decades later. Sinner's influence was instead affixed upon sequencing graduating classes and multiple generations.
Herring laughed thinking about whenever Sinner said that he would stop coaching whenever Herring stepped in from his assistant coaching spot. Herring's now in his fourth season as Cyclones coach.
Southeast junior Sawyer Anderson explained that Sinner cheered for them throughout third, fourth and fifth grades. His desire to see Cyclones past, present and future succeed was evident even at that stage.
"He knew that we had some talent," Anderson said. "He wanted to see us win and succeed. So this one was for him."
The Southeast wrestling team wore the blue shirts with white font throughout last weekend when they finished fifth at the state meet. The Southeast boys wore them before beating Tongue River on Thursday and the Cyclones girls wore theirs before falling to Wyoming Indian later in the day.
On the front of those Southeast-shade-of-blue shirts was "Family" written in white.
"Southeast is family and nobody made you feel more like family than Mr. Sinner," Herring attested.
Added Anderson: "Like he said, Southeast is family, and we played for a guy that meant a lot to us. So that win meant a lot to us."
That win didn't come without worry. Southeast jumped out to a 22-5 lead before Tongue River rallied to make it a one-possession game in the final moments.
The Cyclones rallied together down the stretch and showed their gel. They'd been playing together since before Sinner started cheering them on in elementary school and that's developed into a sometimes eerie bond.
"These kids have been playing together since they were in third grade," Herring said. "I’m starting to think they know what each other’s thinking on the court."
Together they counted on each other to deliver. And so they did, bringing Southeast its first quarterfinal win since the Cyclones last played for a state championship in 2010. For family and for Bruce.
