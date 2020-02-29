Stage is set, brackets released for Class 2A/1A state basketball tournaments

The stage is set for next weekend’s slate of Casper Events Center action. With the completion of both Class 2A and Class 1A basketball regionals on Saturday, the field is set for the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A/1A Basketball Championships.
Riverton hosted the 2A West regional where defending champion Wyoming Indian fell to Rocky Mountain in the boys championship game, 67-60. That win avenged a previous 4-point loss to the Chiefs earlier in the season. Tongue River defeated Kemmerer in the third-place game, meaning the Rangers qualified for a second consecutive championship tournament appearance.
Big Horn held on to beat Southeast in a defensive battle, 35-33, to win the 2A East championship in Torrington. With that victory, the Rams will play Kemmerer in the quarterfinals and Southeast will play Tongue River. Pine Bluffs rallied on Saturday to win the third-place game, renewing their rivalry with Wyoming Indian with a quarterfinal meeting. Sundance, the fourth-place East team, will open play against Rocky Mountain.
Defending girls champion Wyoming Indian ran through Rocky Mountain with a 35-point win in the 2A West regional while Riverside held on to beat Kemmerer in that third-place game. The Chiefs begin their title defense in the quarterfinals against Southeast, who lost a heart-breaker to Lusk in the third-place game in the 2A East Regional. Lusk will play Rocky Mountain in the quarterfinals. The Pine Bluffs girls cruised to win the 2A East championship by 30 points to seal the top seed and a meeting with Kemmerer in the quarterfinals. Moorcroft will play Riverside.
Returning Class 1A boys champion Farson will defend its title after winning the third-place game over St. Stephens at the 1A West Regional in Lander. Encampment finished its run to the regional title with a 2-point win over Saratoga in the championship game. Encampment starts its run for a first state championship since 2008 against Hanna, who fell in the 1A East Regional third-place game. Kaycee beat the Miners in that game to earn a quarterfinal meeting with Saratoga. Upton cruised to the East regional championship and will play St. Stephens in the quarterfinals. Lingle-Fort Laramie, runner-up in the East, gets defending champion Farson in a first-day game.
Returning Class 1A girls champion Cokeville won the 1A West Regional by pulling away from Snake River. The Southwest quadrant earned all four West tournament berths with Saratoga beating Farson in the third-place game. The Panthers start their quest for a fifth title in 10 years by playing Lingle-Fort Laramie in the quarterfinals. Rock River beat the Doggers in the third-place game at the 1A East Regional in Douglas to earn a meeting with Snake River. Kaycee upset Upton in the East regional championship game to earn the top seed and a pairing with Farson in the quarterfinals. Upton will play Saratoga.
Class 2A will play all day Thursday at Natrona County High School, due to the Casper College women’s basketball team hosting Region IX Tournament games. Rocky Mountain and Lusk girls start at 9 a.m. on Thursday with Southeast and Tongue River boys starting at noon. Class 1A play at Casper Events Center on Thursday with Snake River and Rock River girls playing at 9 a.m. Lingle-Fort Laramie and Farson open boys action at noon.
