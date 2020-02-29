Stage is set, brackets released for Class 2A/1A state basketball tournaments

Returning Class 1A boys champion Farson will defend its title after winning the third-place game over St. Stephens at the 1A West Regional in Lander. Encampment finished its run to the regional title with a 2-point win over Saratoga in the championship game. Encampment starts its run for a first state championship since 2008 against Hanna, who fell in the 1A East Regional third-place game. Kaycee beat the Miners in that game to earn a quarterfinal meeting with Saratoga. Upton cruised to the East regional championship and will play St. Stephens in the quarterfinals. Lingle-Fort Laramie, runner-up in the East, gets defending champion Farson in a first-day game.

Returning Class 1A girls champion Cokeville won the 1A West Regional by pulling away from Snake River. The Southwest quadrant earned all four West tournament berths with Saratoga beating Farson in the third-place game. The Panthers start their quest for a fifth title in 10 years by playing Lingle-Fort Laramie in the quarterfinals. Rock River beat the Doggers in the third-place game at the 1A East Regional in Douglas to earn a meeting with Snake River. Kaycee upset Upton in the East regional championship game to earn the top seed and a pairing with Farson in the quarterfinals. Upton will play Saratoga.