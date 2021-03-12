Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Central and Sheridan advance to 4A boys semifinals

By the fourth quarter, the Braves were running with a head full of steam. The combination of taking it to the rim, hitting free throws and double-teaming Buell wore out the T-Birds.

The late semifinal was a matchup of two of the best big men in the state in Central’s Lawson Lovering and Sheridan’s Sam Lecholat.

Central scored 22 points in the first quarter and never let up against Rock Springs.

“We’ve been on a roll, but we know it’s a new tournament here and it’s a start-over point,” Central head coach Tagg Lain said.

The combination of Brady Storebro and Lovering proved to be too much for the Tigers, who didn’t have an answer for the size and skill of the two Indians’ seniors.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Indians led 55-26 and it wasn’t long before Lain sent his starters to the bench.

“We’re playing good basketball and there’s going to be a bunch of great competition here,” Lain said. “There’s going to be four really good teams left this evening and we’re going to have to play at a super-high level to compete and we’re excited for that opportunity.”