Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Central and Sheridan advance to 4A boys semifinals

After making six 3-pointers in the first half of its quarterfinal game against Green River on Friday, Thunder Basin turned to its defense to win the program’s first state tournament game. The Bolts limited the Wolves to five second-half points on their way to a convincing 46-24 victory at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Gym.
“Our defense was really good in the second half,” Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams admitted. “We got some good looks in the first half, but if we want to keep playing our defense has to be our constant.”
Thunder Basin was scheduled to make its state-tournament debut last year, against Green River, before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re just building off last year,” Thunder Basin senior Andre Felton, who finished with a game-high 13 points, said. “So getting that first win at state is pretty special.”
McKale Holte had all four of his 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 12 points.
The Bolts faced Star Valley in the semifinals later Friday after the Braves knocked off Cheyenne East, 66-49. The other semifinal was an East Conference showdown between Sheridan and Cheyenne Central, both of whom advanced in routs. The Broncs pulled away in the second half for a 64-44 victory over Riverton while Central built an early lead in its 67-46 victory over Rock Springs.
Star Valley came into the quarterfinals riding a 15-game win streak, so when they decisively beat Cheyenne East it was no surprise to Braves head coach Paul Kabonic.
“When you win that many times in a row, kids just don’t know how to lose sometimes,” Kabonic said.”Kids that are hot just stay hot.”
The Braves got going quickly in the first quarter, leading 14-8 through a well-balanced attack led by senior Tristen Kleeman.
“It’s hard to play us because everybody’s going to get 10,” Kleeman said.
However, in the second quarter, senior Graedyn Buell caught the hot-hand for the T-Birds and scored a fadeaway near the key to put his team ahead 25-22 with less than a minute remaining.
But Star Valley answered with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 25-all going into half.
Star Valley opened the third with a big-time dunk from senior Kolter Merritt. From that point on, they went on a 10-2 run and stifled the T-Birds’ offensive attack by double-teaming Buell.
“Buell was killing us, so we really worked hard to not let him go anymore,” Kabonic said. “We doubled-teamed him when he (got the ball) and it worked. They missed some good looks and when they were missing, the rest of their kids didn’t look like they were shooting with confidence.”
By the fourth quarter, the Braves were running with a head full of steam. The combination of taking it to the rim, hitting free throws and double-teaming Buell wore out the T-Birds.
The late semifinal was a matchup of two of the best big men in the state in Central’s Lawson Lovering and Sheridan’s Sam Lecholat.
Central scored 22 points in the first quarter and never let up against Rock Springs.
“We’ve been on a roll, but we know it’s a new tournament here and it’s a start-over point,” Central head coach Tagg Lain said.
The combination of Brady Storebro and Lovering proved to be too much for the Tigers, who didn’t have an answer for the size and skill of the two Indians’ seniors.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Indians led 55-26 and it wasn’t long before Lain sent his starters to the bench.
“We’re playing good basketball and there’s going to be a bunch of great competition here,” Lain said. “There’s going to be four really good teams left this evening and we’re going to have to play at a super-high level to compete and we’re excited for that opportunity.”
Central faced a Sheridan team that pulled away from the Wolverines in the second half to advance to the semifinals for the third time in four years. The Broncs also advanced to the championship game in 2018, but are seeking their first state title since 2003.
“We just have to take it one game at a time,” said Lecholat, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. “We can’t look to the future.”
Still, Lecholat was already looking ahead to the semifinal matchup against Lovering and Central.
“It should be a fun challenge,” Lecholat said. “Playing against them always makes for great competition.”