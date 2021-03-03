State basketball: Class 1A boys box scores

Thursday
Quarterfinals
DUBOIS 65, KAYCEE 58
Kaycee;12;16;13;17;58
Dubois;16;17;16;16;65
Kaycee: Ethan Devlin 5-15 3-8 17, Zane Neville 2-4 0-1 4, Dylan Fauber 2-8 1-2 5, Harley Davis 7-10 4-5 18, Kade Neville 1-3 0-0 3, Nathan Largent 1-1 0-0 2, Rhys Stafford 3-6 3-4 9. Totals 21-47 11-20 58.
Dubois: Jaryd Wells 5-17 6-9 18, Aidan Slider 0-0 1-2 1, Ryan Wells 8-17 6-10 23, Clayton Rux 4-7 2-2 12, Kaden Chamley 3-3 1-2 7, Jonah Oard 0-0 0-1 0, Max Claar x2-4 0-0 4xx, Jack Hinkle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 16-26 65.
3-point goals: Kaycee 5-14 (Devlin 4, Neville 1); Dubois 5-19 (J. Wells 2, Rux 2, R. Wells 1).
UPTON 73, BURLINGTON 62
Burlington;9;12;21;20;62
Upton;20;14;23;16;73
Burlington: Jack Gotfredson 1-3 0-0 2, Ryan McNiven 3-7 3-5 9, Kody Gotfredson 6-17 4-6 18, Daniel Stanworth 2-6 1-2 5, Clayton Edwards 3-3 0-1 6, Eric Davidson 4-11 2-3 11, Carson Jones 3-8 3-4 9, Gideon George 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 13-21 62.
Upton: Ethan Mills 1-2 0-0 3, Jess Claycomb 5-12 3-4 17, Reece Barritt 3-8 0-0 9, Brayden Bruce 8-12 2-2 18, Luca Brooks 5-12 2-4 15, Dawson Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Nathan Baker 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 26-56 10-14 73.
3-point goals: Burlington 3-16 (K. Gotfredson 2, Davidson 1); Upton 11-23 (Claycomb 4, Barritt 3, Brooks 3, Mills 1).
SOUTHEAST 47, FARSON 34
Farson;9;9;11;5;34
Southeast;7;9;14;17;47
Farson: Parker Clawson 4-9 4-6 12, Cree Jones 3-7 1-1 7, Trea Denny 0-1 0-0 0, Philip Lowry 0-1 0-0 0, Trevor Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Zander Reed 0-5 0-0 0, Colby Jones 4-7 5-7 13, Tristan Lamorie 1-2 0-0 2, Carson Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Colin Malec 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 10-14 34.
Southeast: Reese Robertson 0-0 1-2 1, Hayden Anderson 5-10 3-6 16, Duward Randall 1-3 2-2 4, Bodie Herring 3-8 2-3 8, Cord Herring 2-10 1-2 5, Sawyer Anderson 4-7 2-2 11, Harrison Hall 1-2 0-1 2, Totals 16-40 11-18 47.
3-point goals: Farson 0-15; Southeast 4-14 (H. Anderson 3, S. Anderson 1).
SARATOGA 68, GUERNSEY 33
Guernsey;4;4;414;11;33
Saratoga;17;17;19;15;68
Guernsey: Cole Skillbrek 1-3 0-0 2, Justin Malcom 1-5 0-0 2, Alex Sturdivant 0-1 0-0 0, Brian McCoid 4-10 1-4 10, Tristan Hohnholt 1-9 0-0 3, Rawland Isabell 0-1 0-0 0, Brock Hohnholt 3-15 4-6 11, Caleb Christensen 1-2 0-1 0, Hunter Warner 0-3 0-2 0, Dawson Bingham 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Riper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-53 5-13 33.
Saratoga: Grady Bartlett 2-5 0-0 4, Frank Crimmins 3-7 0-0 7, Teegan Love 7-17 4-4 20, Grant Bartlett 3-4 0-0 7, Erik Pinedo 0-2 1-2 1, Geoffrey Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Gavin Bartlett 2-6 1-2 5, Heston Fisher 1-6 1-2 3, Calvin Condict 1-5 0-0 2, JD Buttle 3-5 0-0 7, Noah RImmer 2-2 0-1 4, Jordan Travis 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 27-67 7-11 68.
3-point goals: Guernsey 4-21 (McCoid 1, T. Hohnholt 1, B. Hohnholt 1, Bingham 1); Saratoga 7-22 (Love 2, Travis 2, Crimmins 1, Buttle 1, Grant Bartlett 1).