State basketball: Class 1A boys box scores

Thursday
Championship
UPTON 69, SARATOGA 54
Saratoga;14;9;12;19;54
Upton;9;17;24;19;69
Saratoga: Grady Bartlett 0-3 0-3 0, Teegan Love 9-20 0-0 21, Grant Bartlett 1-8 0-0 2, Gavin Bartlett 4-9 5-7 13, Heston Fisher 0-0 2-3 2, JD Buttle 1-2 1-1 3, Noah Rimmer 5-12 3-4 13. Totals 20-54 11-18 54.
Upton: Ethan Mills 0-0 0-1 0, Jess Claycomb 5-8 2-3 15, Reece Barritt 2-4 1-2 7, Brayden Bruce 2-8 2-5 6, Luca Brooks 9-25 9-11 30, Dawson Smith 2-3 6-6 11, Nathan Baker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-48 20-29 69.
3-point goals: Saratoga 3-19 (Love 3); Upton 9-23 (Brooks 3, Claycomb 3, Barritt 2, Smith 1).
3rd-place
SOUTHEAST 61, DUBOIS 55
Southeast;12;14;17;18;61
Dubois;17;8;10;20;55
Southeast: Reese Robertson 0-1 2-4 2, Hayden Anderson 8-20 0-1 18, Durward Randall 1-3 3-7 5, Bodie Herring 4-11 1-2 9, Cord Herring 4-12 4-5 13, Sawyer Anderson 5-8 4-4 14, Harrison Hall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 14-25 61.
Dubois: Jaryd Wells 9-20 3-5 27, Ryan Wells 7-14 2-4 19, Clayton Rux 0-3 0-0 0, Max Claar 3-4 3-4 9. Totals 19-41 8-13 55.
3-point goals: Southeast 3-14 (H. Anderson 2, C. Herring 1); Dubois 9-23 (J. Wells 6, R. Wells 3)
Wednesday
Semifinals
UPTON 73, DUBOIS 31
Upton;17;17;19;20;73
Dubois;7;6;12;6;31
Upton: Ethan Mills 3-4 0-0 6, Jess Claycomb 4-8 2-2 12, Reece Barritt 3-5 0-0 8, Bridger Bruce 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden Bruce 4-6 1-2 9, Ethan Schiller 0-1 0-0 0, Luca Brooks 8-14 1-1 20, Dawson Smith 6-9 0-0 12, Nathan Baker 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 31-53 4-5 73.
Dubois: Jaryd Wells 3-12 0-0 7, Aidan Slider 0-0 0-2 0, Ryan Wells 1-11 0-2 2, Clayton Rux 0-2 0-0 0, Kaden Chamley 0-5 0-0 0, Jonah Oard 1-2 0-0 2, Max Claar 8-19 4-9 20, Jack Hinkle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-53 4-11 31.
3-point goals: Upton 7-16 (Brooks 3, Claycomb 2, Barritt 2); Dubois 1-11 (J. Wells 1).
SARATOGA 44, SOUTHEAST 33
Saratoga;12;11;9;12;44
Southeast;7;12;6;8;33
Saratoga: Grady Bartlett 2-7 0-0 5, Teegan Love 5-11 3-5 14, Grant Bartlett 2-10 0-0 4, Gavin Bartlett 4-5 5-8 13, Noah Rimmer 3-4 2-4 8. Totals 16-37 10-17 44.
Southeast: Hayden Anderson 3-7 1-2 7, Durward Randall 3-5 0-0 7, Bodie Herring 6-12 0-1 14, Cord Herring 0-7 0-2 0, Sawyer Anderson 1-7 1-2 3, Harrison Hall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-40 2-7 33.
3-point goals: Saratoga 2-11 (Grady Bartlett 1, Love 1); Southeast 3-15 (B. Herring 2, Randall 1).