State basketball: Class 2A boys box scores

Saturday
Championship
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 53, BIG PINEY 42, OT
Rocky Mountain;10;12;14;6;11;53
Big Piney;16;5;7;14;0;42
Rocky Mountain: Jess Wambeke 4-9 0-1 9, Carsyn Weber 2-4 0-0 4, Branson Robison 2-4 2-4 7, Dawson May 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Winland 4-12 2-3 10, Tyler Banks 4-8 0-0 8, Zach Simmons 3-7 7-8 15. Totals 19-45 11-16 53.
Big Piney: Carlos Munoz 1-6 4-7 6, Ethan Whiterock 2-7 0-0 6, Jovany Munoz 1-1 0-0 2, Edwin Gonzales 4-11 0-0 11, Liam Hughes 1-5 0-0 2, Kaden Raza 3-4 1-2 8, Cam Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Seth Stoutenberg 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 15-42 6-10 42.
3-point goals: Rocky Mountain 4-13 (Simmons 2, Wambeke 1, Robison 1); Big Piney 6-19 (Gonzales 3, Whiterock 2, Raza 1).
Third Place
SUNDANCE 65, PINE BLUFFS 37
Pine Bluffs;4;15;10;8;37
Sundance;12;20;17;16;65
Pine Bluffs: Marvin Reza 2-6 0-0 5, Ryan Fornstrom 4-8 0-2 9, Collin Jensen 1-4 0-1 2, Nathan Paice 0-1 0-0 0, Stu Lerwick 1-6 4-6 6, Dalton Schaefer 0-4 0-0 0, Jesson Loyd 2-4 0-0 5, Ty Sweeter 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 14-43 6-11 37.
Sundance: Isaiah Kammerer 0-2 2-2 2, Brad Kruger 5-7 0-0 12, Landon Martin 3-6 2-2 10, Levi Rudloff 1-5 0-0 2, Chauncey Jenerou 0-3 0-0 0, Gunner McLaughlin 9-15 2-2 20, Lane Gill 5-9 2-3 15, Jayden Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Jesse Harmon 0-1 0-0, Brandon Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Wyatt Gillespie 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 8-9 65.
3-point goals: Pine Bluffs 3-16 (Reza 1, Fornstrom 1, Loyd 1); Sundance 7-18 (Gill 3, Kruger 2, Martin 2).
Consolation
WIND RIVER 52, BIG HORN 50
Friday
Semifinals
BIG PINEY 64, SUNDANCE 61, OT
Sundance;12;11;17;19;2;61
Big Piney;12;6;17;24;5;64
Sundance: Brad Kruger 3-11 1-1 8, Landon Martin 6-13 2-5 15, Levi Rudloff 0-4 1-2 1, Gunner McLaughlin 2-9 7-11 11, Lane Gill 6-15 3-3 17, Wyatt Gillespie 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 20-57 16-24 61.
Big Piney: Carlos Munoz 4-7 2-2 11, Ethan Whiterock 3-9 0-1 8, Jovany Munoz 0-1 0-0 0, Edwin Gonzales 6-16 0-0 16, Liam Hughes 1-1 2-2 4, Kaden Raza 7-11 4-7 18, Cam Thomas 2-5 1-2 5, Seth Stoutenberg 1-3 0-2 5. Totals 24-53 9-16 64.
3-point goals: Sundance 5-24 (Gill 2, Kruger 1, Martin 1, Gillespie 1); Big Piney 7-22 (Gonzales 4, Whiterock 2, Munoz 1).
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50, PINE BLUFFS 45
Rocky Mountain;12;10;14;14;50
Pine Bluffs;12;13;13;7;45
Rocky Mountain: Jess Wambeke 4-14 4-8 12, Carsyn Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Branson Robison 0-3 2-2 2, Taylor Winland 9-11 0-1 18, Tyler Banks 4-6 0-4 8, Ben Simmons 0-0 2-2 2, Zach Simmons 1-8 6-7 8. Totals 18-43 14-24 50.
Pine Bluffs: Marvin Reza 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Fornstrom 3-6 1-2 7, Collin Jessen 2-6 0-0 4, Stu Lerwick 4-18 6-8 15, Dalton Schaefer 2-4 0-0 6, Ty Sweeter 6-10 1-1 13. Totals 17-45 8-11 45.
3-point goals: Rocky Mountain 0-11; Pine Bluffs 3-12 (Schaefer 2, Lerwick 1).