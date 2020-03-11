State basketball: Class 4A boys matchups

KELLY WALSH VS CHEYENNE EAST | NOON
Kelly Walsh Trojans
RECORD: 16-7
HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional runner-up; W Jackson 69-32; W Cody 56-31; L Star Valley 48-43
POINTS FOR: 53.0
POINTS AGAINST: 47.5
LAST YEAR: State champ
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2019
HEAD COACH: Randy Roden
RECORD VS FIELD: 3-3
KEY #: 7 ... years in a row that Kelly Walsh has advanced to the semifinals.
Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
RECORD: 20-7
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at East Regional; L Gillette 60-51; W Cheyenne South 87-62; W Cheyenne Central 66-41; W Gillette 62-48
POINTS FOR: 67.6
POINTS AGAINST: 53.7
LAST YEAR: 1-2 at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2006
HEAD COACH: Rusty Horsley
RECORD VS FIELD: 7-2
KEY #: 4 ... different players who scored at least 20 points in a game for the T-Birds this season.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Cheyenne East
THUNDER BASIN VS GREEN RIVER | 1:30 P.M.
Thunder Basin Bolts
RECORD: 19-6
HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional champ; W Laramie 70-50; W Cheyenne Central 69-60; W Sheridan 66-61
POINTS FOR: 72.0
POINTS AGAINST: 56.8
LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
HEAD COACH: Rory Williams
RECORD VS FIELD: 6-2
KEY #: 3 ... games this season in which the Bolts shot at least 75 percent from the floor.
Green River Wolves
RECORD: 9-17
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at West Regional; L Rock Springs 57-52; W Riverton 55-53; W Cody 74-61; L Evanston 48-27
POINTS FOR: 55.3
POINTS AGAINST: 60.8
LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1987
HEAD COACH: Laurie Ivie
RECORD VS FIELD: 0-8
KEY #: 0 ... three-game winning streaks this season for the Wolves.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN VS EVANSTON | 7:30 P.M.
Sheridan Broncs
RECORD: 15-8
HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional runner-up; W Cheyenne South 63-46; W Gillette 74-66; L Thunder Basin 66-61
POINTS FOR: 61.6
POINTS AGAINST: 55.0
LAST YEAR: 3rd at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2003
HEAD COACH: Jeff Martini
RECORD VS FIELD: 7-5
KEY #: 20 ... games this season in which 6-6 junior Samuel Lecholat led the Broncs in rebounding.
Evanston Red Devils
RECORD: 12-14
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at West Regional; L Cody 55-49; W Jackson 60-18; W Rock Springs 45-39; W Green River 48-27
POINTS FOR: 51.9
POINTS AGAINST: 53.3
LAST YEAR: Consolation champ at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2013
HEAD COACH: Lex Cornia
RECORD VS FIELD: 4-6
KEY #: 5 ... different players who have led the Red Devils in scoring in a game this season.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Sheridan
STAR VALLEY VS GILLETTE | 9 P.M.
Star Valley Braves
RECORD: 16-7
HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional champ; W Riverton 58-23; W Rock Springs 42-40; W Kelly Walsh 48-43
POINTS FOR: 54.9
POINTS AGAINST: 42.6
LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 12/2013
HEAD COACH: Paul Kabonic
RECORD VS FIELD: 5-1
KEY #: 11 ... games this season in which an opponent failed to score at least 40 points against the Braves.
Gillette Camels
RECORD: 11-14
HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at East Regional; W Cheyenne East 60-51; L Sheridan 74-66; W Natrona County 60-41; L Cheyenne East 62-48
POINTS FOR: 62.4
POINTS AGAINST: 62.9
LAST YEAR: Runner-up at state
STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/2018
HEAD COACH: Bubba Hladky
RECORD VS FIELD: 2-7
KEY #: 33 ... consecutive years in which the Camels have qualified for state.
STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Star Valley