State basketball: Class 4A boys matchups
View Comments

State basketball: Class 4A boys matchups

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Walsh Vs Gillette 4A Boys

Kelly Walsh's Michael Bradley struggles for the ball with a group of Gillette players in the final game of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships last year at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

KELLY WALSH VS CHEYENNE EAST | NOON

Kelly Walsh Trojans

RECORD: 16-7

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional runner-up; W Jackson 69-32; W Cody 56-31; L Star Valley 48-43

POINTS FOR: 53.0

POINTS AGAINST: 47.5

LAST YEAR: State champ

STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2019

HEAD COACH: Randy Roden

RECORD VS FIELD: 3-3

KEY #: 7 ... years in a row that Kelly Walsh has advanced to the semifinals.

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

RECORD: 20-7

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at East Regional; L Gillette 60-51; W Cheyenne South 87-62; W Cheyenne Central 66-41; W Gillette 62-48

POINTS FOR: 67.6

POINTS AGAINST: 53.7

LAST YEAR: 1-2 at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2006

HEAD COACH: Rusty Horsley

RECORD VS FIELD: 7-2

KEY #: 4 ... different players who scored at least 20 points in a game for the T-Birds this season.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Cheyenne East

THUNDER BASIN VS GREEN RIVER | 1:30 P.M.

Thunder Basin Bolts

RECORD: 19-6

HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional champ; W Laramie 70-50; W Cheyenne Central 69-60; W Sheridan 66-61

POINTS FOR: 72.0

POINTS AGAINST: 56.8

LAST YEAR: Did not qualify for state

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

HEAD COACH: Rory Williams

RECORD VS FIELD: 6-2

KEY #: 3 ... games this season in which the Bolts shot at least 75 percent from the floor.

Green River Wolves

RECORD: 9-17

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at West Regional; L Rock Springs 57-52; W Riverton 55-53; W Cody 74-61; L Evanston 48-27

POINTS FOR: 55.3

POINTS AGAINST: 60.8

LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1987

HEAD COACH: Laurie Ivie

RECORD VS FIELD: 0-8

KEY #: 0 ... three-game winning streaks this season for the Wolves.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN VS EVANSTON | 7:30 P.M.

Sheridan Broncs

RECORD: 15-8

HOW THEY GOT HERE: East Regional runner-up; W Cheyenne South 63-46; W Gillette 74-66; L Thunder Basin 66-61

POINTS FOR: 61.6

POINTS AGAINST: 55.0

LAST YEAR: 3rd at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2003

HEAD COACH: Jeff Martini

RECORD VS FIELD: 7-5

KEY #: 20 ... games this season in which 6-6 junior Samuel Lecholat led the Broncs in rebounding.

Evanston Red Devils

RECORD: 12-14

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 3rd at West Regional; L Cody 55-49; W Jackson 60-18; W Rock Springs 45-39; W Green River 48-27

POINTS FOR: 51.9

POINTS AGAINST: 53.3

LAST YEAR: Consolation champ at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2013

HEAD COACH: Lex Cornia

RECORD VS FIELD: 4-6

KEY #: 5 ... different players who have led the Red Devils in scoring in a game this season.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Sheridan

STAR VALLEY VS GILLETTE | 9 P.M.

Star Valley Braves

RECORD: 16-7

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional champ; W Riverton 58-23; W Rock Springs 42-40; W Kelly Walsh 48-43

POINTS FOR: 54.9

POINTS AGAINST: 42.6

LAST YEAR: 0-2 at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 12/2013

HEAD COACH: Paul Kabonic

RECORD VS FIELD: 5-1

KEY #: 11 ... games this season in which an opponent failed to score at least 40 points against the Braves.

Gillette Camels

RECORD: 11-14

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at East Regional; W Cheyenne East 60-51; L Sheridan 74-66; W Natrona County 60-41; L Cheyenne East 62-48

POINTS FOR: 62.4

POINTS AGAINST: 62.9

LAST YEAR: Runner-up at state

STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/2018

HEAD COACH: Bubba Hladky

RECORD VS FIELD: 2-7

KEY #: 33 ... consecutive years in which the Camels have qualified for state.

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Star Valley

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News