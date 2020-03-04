State basketball: Class 1A Reasons to Watch

Southwestern flavor
Teams from the Southwest Conference grabbed seven of the eight state spots at the West Regional last week, led by conference champs Encampment (boys) and Cokeville (girls). The girls field is all Southwest with Snake River, Farson and Saratoga joining Cokeville, while Saratoga and Farson joining Encampment. The St. Stephens boys crashed the party.
We meet again
The Encampment and Hanna boys face off in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row and meet for the fourth time in five years. Encampment has won all three previous meetings, including 77-48 last year. The quarterfinal game between the Kaycee and Farson girls will be their 10th meeting at state although they haven't met since the 2012 quarterfinals.
In search of a breakthrough
Five teams -- Upton, Rock River and Farson girls and Upton and Saratoga boys -- have never won a state title. ... The Rock River girls are 0-9 all-time in quarterfinal games. ... The Hanna boys haven't advanced to the semifinals since 1978.
Numbers game
This is the 38th state tournament for the Kaycee girls and their 15th in a row. ... The Cokeville girls (64-32), Snake River girls (51-40), St. Stephens boys (41-25), Hanna boys (45-38) and Saratoga girls (20-15) are the only teams in the field with winning records at state.
Nice to meet you
The Lingle-Fort Laramie and Farson boys are meeting for the first time at state while the Snake River and Rock River girls (1978), Upton and Saratoga girls (1985), Upton and St. Stephens boys (2016), and Saratoga and Kaycee boys (2018) are facing off for just the second time.