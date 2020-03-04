State basketball: Class 1A Reasons to Watch

Southwestern flavor

Teams from the Southwest Conference grabbed seven of the eight state spots at the West Regional last week, led by conference champs Encampment (boys) and Cokeville (girls). The girls field is all Southwest with Snake River, Farson and Saratoga joining Cokeville, while Saratoga and Farson joining Encampment. The St. Stephens boys crashed the party.

We meet again

The Encampment and Hanna boys face off in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row and meet for the fourth time in five years. Encampment has won all three previous meetings, including 77-48 last year. The quarterfinal game between the Kaycee and Farson girls will be their 10th meeting at state although they haven't met since the 2012 quarterfinals.

In search of a breakthrough

Five teams -- Upton, Rock River and Farson girls and Upton and Saratoga boys -- have never won a state title. ... The Rock River girls are 0-9 all-time in quarterfinal games. ... The Hanna boys haven't advanced to the semifinals since 1978.

Numbers game