State basketball tournament in doubt after Thursday's coronavirus cancellation

"The hard part is that I don’t know what the directive is going to be from the health department," Laird said. "Is this going to be a ban on indoor facilities? Is it going to be a 60-day thing? A 30-day thing? Two weeks? My head's swimming right now."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Obviously, the spring sports seasons now come into question. The Glen Legler Memorial Earlybird track meet is scheduled for March 21 at Natrona County High School while soccer games across the state are scheduled to begin next weekend.

Laird was asked if the WHSAA currently had a plan in place for those events.

"Not at this point," he said. "With those being outdoor sports … everything to this point has taken place indoors. Obviously, now that we’re in contact with the health department we’ll certainly be asking for those recommendations as early as possible."

Laird became aware Wednesday evening that the state's first positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in a woman in Sheridan. At the time, he was attending the State Spirit Competition at the Events Center.