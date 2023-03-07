State champion Pine Bluffs, Burns, Burlington and Upton were well represented on the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state basketball teams for Class 1A and Class 2A released Monday.

Pine Bluffs, which won the Class 2A boys title for the second year in a row, had seniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom named to the team. It was Lerwick's third all-state honor and the second for Fornstrom.

The Burns girls defeated Lingle-Fort Laramie to win the 2A girls title -- the program's first -- and also had two first-time all-state selections in senior Daljit Kaur and junior Jordan Griess.

For Burlington, the 1A boys champ, senior Carson Jones earned his second all-state selection while classmates Seth Wardell and Grant Winters were honored for the first time.

Upton, which defeated defending state champ Southeast to win the program's first title, had three honorees in seniors Paige Timberman and Brooklyn Materi and junior Sophie Louderback.

Also worth noting:

Saratoga's Whitney Bennett was named to the 1A girls all-state team for the fourth year in a row. According to wyoming-basketball.com, Bennett is the 24th player in state history to be a four-time all-state selection.

Southeast seniors Brenna Herring and Kealy Carson were honored for the third year in a row.

Also in Class 1A girls, Burlington's Kelsi Nicholson and Riverside's Caroline Schlattmann earned their third selections.

The Saratoga boys, who were undefeated until losing to Burlington in the 1A semifinals, had three selections in senior twins Grant and Grady Bartlett, both of who were honored for the second time, and junior Finn Rolseth.

Three freshmen earned all-state honors: Addison Barnes and Mia Dayton from Cokeville and Chaney Reish from Tongue River.

