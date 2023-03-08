A season that began three months ago comes to an end this weekend in Casper with the Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships. Action tips off Thursday morning at both the Ford Wyoming Center and, with the Casper College men hosting the Region IX Tournament this weekend, at Natrona County's Jerry Dalton Gym.

Championship games are set for Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center, beginning with the 3A girls at 3:30 p.m., followed by the 3A boys, the 4A girls and the 4A boys.

This weekend also brings to a close the high school winter sports slate, with the spring seasons for softball, soccer and track and field set to begin next week. Before then, though, here's a closer look at the state basketball championships.

Class 4A girls

Two-time defending state champion Cheyenne East (20-3) enters as the No. 2 seed out of the East after losing to Thunder Basin in the regional championship game. Seniors Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs are both two-time all-selections for the T-Birds.

Thunder Basin (20-4) has won 10 consecutive games and the Bolts' only in-state losses this season were to undefeated Cody and rival Gillette.

Cody (22-0) is 46-1 the past two seasons, with its only loss coming to Cheyenne East in last year's championship game. Junior guard Molly Hays was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Fillies and East could meet in the semifinals on Friday.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Cody, Green River and Kelly Walsh have never won a state title. Gillette, meanwhile, has 17 championship banners, and Star Valley has 10, although all of the Braves' titles were in 3A. ... Kelly Walsh hasn't won a quarterfinal game since 2009. ... Sheridan is 7-2 all-time against first-round opponent Sheridan at state. ... Cheyenne East tied the state record with 49 consecutive victories this season, but lost to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Jan. 14 in its bid to extend the streak to a record-breaking 50.

Class 4A boys

Thunder Basin (14-9) won its first state title last year and enters the weekend having won nine of its last 11 games, including a 3-0 mark to win the East Regional last week. The Bolts have rebounded from a tragic start to the season when junior Max Sorenson died unexpectedly Dec. 26 of peritonitis, a swelling of the tissue that lines the abdomen, an autopsy in January revealed.

Junior Bodee Williams and senior Kayden LaFramboise are the Bolts' go-to players as they have led the team in scoring in 21 of 23 games.

Cheyenne East (21-3) was unbeaten against 4A competition until losing to Thunder Basin in the East Regional championship game.

West Regional champ Star Valley (16-8) has won seven games in a row, capped by a 56-53 victory over Riverton (19-5) in the title game last weekend in Afton.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Every team in the field has won a state championship, although Jackson's last title came in 1984 and Laramie's in 1985. ... Riverton (2017) and Star Valley (2013) have never won a title in 4A. ... The Cheyenne East-Jackson and Thunder Basin-Cody quarterfinal games mark the first time those teams have faced off at state. ... Laramie and Riverton are meeting at state for the first time since 1973.

Class 3A girls

Two-time defending state champion Douglas (25-1) has actually won the past four 3A titles, with the 2020 state tournament having been canceled due to the pandemic. The Bearcats, who are led by sophomore Lauren Olson (21.1 points per game), are 150-7 the past six seasons.

Buffalo (19-4) defeated Douglas 49-46 to win the East Regional last weekend and avenge a regular-season loss to the Bearcats.

Lyman (20-3) has lost to Douglas in the championship game three of the past four years (20-19, 2021-22) and could face them in the semifinals.

The bottom half of the bracket is loaded with Pinedale (19-5), Newcastle (17-6) and Mountain View (22-5) joining Buffalo.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: The last teams in the field to win a state title before Douglas were Powell and Lyman (2A) in 2015. Worland, which won in 2016, didn't qualify and 2017 champ Star Valley is in 4A. ... Torrington (11-12) is the only team in the field with a losing record. ... Pinedale, which plays Newcastle in the quarterfinals, hasn't advance to the semifinals since 1993. This will be the first time the Wranglers and Dogies face off at state. ... Mountain View (1998), Pinedale (1984), Newcastle (1979) and Buffalo (1976) are all looking to end lengthy championship droughts.

Class 3A boys

There will be a new state champion this year. That was guaranteed after defending champ Rawlins failed to qualify for state.

The most likely candidates to hoist the trophy Saturday are East Regional champ Douglas and West Regional winner Worland.

The Bearcats (25-1) have won 19 games in a row and are seeking to win it all for the first time in 21 years. Douglas lost to Rawlins in the title game last year.

The Warriors (20-3) also bring a 19-game winning streak to Casper after starting the season 1-3. Worland won the state title in 2021 but saw its bid for a repeat end with a loss to Douglas in last year's quarterfinals.

NOTES AND NUMBERS: Thursday's quarterfinal game between Worland and Torrington will be the 10th time the Warriors and Trailblazers have met at state, with Torrington holding a 7-2 advantage. ... Wheatland (11-17), Torrington (10-14) and Lovell (11-13) all enter the weekend with losing records. ... Douglas is 4-0 all-time at state against quarterfinal opponent Lovell while Wheatland is 3-0 against Lyman.

