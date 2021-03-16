State champs highlight Class 3A/4A all-state basketball selections

State champions Douglas (3A girls), Worland (3A boys), Cheyenne East (4A girls) and Cheyenne Central (4A boys) placed a combined 12 players on the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 3A/4A all-state basketball teams that were announced recently.

Douglas, which defeated Lyman 51-11 in last week's championship game to finish 23-0, led the way with four selections. The Bearcats were represented by seniors Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend and junior Allison Olsen.

It marks the fourth consecutive year the 6-foot-4 Fertig has earned all-state honors, while it's the second year in a row both Igo and Townsend were named to the team. Fertig, who has already signed with the University of Wyoming, is the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. At last week's state tournament, she scored 33 points in the Bearcats' semifinal victory over Lander and averaged 22.3 points and 12 rebounds per game.

The Cheyenne Central boys had seniors Lawson Lovering and Brady Storebo and junior Nathaniel Talich selected for all-state honors. It marks the third year in a row the 7-foot Lovering, who will continue his basketball career at the University of Colorado, has been named to the team while it's the second time for Talich.