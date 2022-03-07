State chaps highlight WCA Class 1A/2A all-state basketball selections

State champions and a four-time selection highlighted the 2021-22 Wyoming Coaches Association Class 1A/2A all-state basketball teams released Sunday night.

Southeast (1A girls), Upton (1A boys), Rocky Mountain (2A girls) and Pine Bluffs (2A boys) had a total of 11 players named to the team while Cokeville’s Emmie Barnes earned 1A all-state honors for the fourth time. According to wyoming-basketball.com, Barnes is the 21st player to be named all-state all four years.

Upton, which defeated Dubois on Saturday to win its second consecutive state championship, had seniors Luca Brooks, Dawson Smith and Reece Barrit earn all-state honors. It was the third selection for Books.

Dubois also had three selections in seniors Max Claar and Cody Wright and junior Ryan Wells.

The Southeast and Rocky Mountain girls also had three all-state selections. The Cyclones, who defeated Upton in overtime in the championship game, were represented by juniors Brenna Herring, Kealy Carson and Sidney Anderson. For Rocky Mountain, which defeated Moorcroft in the title game, senior repeat selections Josey Steed and Kiara Jolley were joined by junior teammate Victoria Arnold.

Earning all-state honors for Pine Bluffs were juniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom. It was the second all-state selection for Lerwick.

Joining Brooks as three-time selections were Cokeville senior Kylee Dayton and Saratoga junior Whitney Bennett.

