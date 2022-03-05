Strong second half lifts Pine Bluffs over Big Horn in 2A boys title game

Pine Bluffs ended three years of frustration and heartbreak at the state basketball tournament Saturday night.

After a back-and-forth first half in the Class 2A boys championship game, the Hornets took control to earn a 52-41 victory over Big Horn at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

"There are no words to describe this," Pine Bluffs senior Reed Thompson said. "We worked so hard for this. It's just like a feeling of explosion."

After winning the championship in 2018, the Hornets lost in double overtime to Wyoming Indian in the 2019 state championship game, again to the eventual state champion Chiefs in the quarterfinals the following year and to eventual state champion Rocky Mountain in last year's semifinals.

Saturday, the Hornets made sure that streak didn't extend to four.

Pine Bluffs led 19-17 at the break and extended the margin to 24-17 thanks to a 3-pointer from Ryan Fornstrom and a slicing drive to the rim from Stu Lerwick. They pushed the lead to nine points on back-to-back mid-range jumpers by Collin Jessen and the 5-foot-10 Fornstrom's layup over 6-8 Toby Schons.

The lead was seven (32-25) early in the fourth quarter, but the Rams' Caleb Gibson scored six consecutive points, with the last four coming when he hit a 3-pointer, was fouled, and made the free throw.

The Hornets didn't flinch.

Lerwick nailed a triple, Dalton Schaefer added an old-fashioned three-point play and Thompson capped an 8-0 run with a floater in the lane.

"That was a big turning point," Pine Bluffs head coach Tyler Kimzey said.

The Rams (16-10) never got closer than five points over the final 4 minutes.

"Nobody on this team is scared of the big moment," said Fornstrom, who scored 17 points and directed the Hornets' offense to near-perfection.

Big Horn led 12-11 early in the fourth quarter after Schons scored inside, but the Hornets used a 6-0 run to retake the lead for good.

"We knew the tempo could be slow because that's how Big Horn likes to play," Kimzey said. "We figured there would be limited possession so we asked our kids to defend and rebound, and that's what they did."

Pine Bluffs held Big Horn to 4-of-16 shooting fro behind the arc and out-rebounded the Rams 25-16. The Hornets also scored 13 points off 13 Big Horn turnovers.

"We knew they had good shooters so we just made sure we got our hands up and went after them for 32 minutes straight," Fornstrom said.

Lerwick had a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-2 junior was 10-of-12 from the free throw line, including making 4 of 6 in the final minute to keep the Rams at bay.

"Our goal every year is to win the last game we play," Kimzey said, "whether it's this game or the third-place game. Tonight it happened to be the championship game."

Schons led Big Horn, which was seeking its first state championship since 2011, with 17 points.

