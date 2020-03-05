Sundance knocks off No. 1 Rocky to start chaotic 2A boys tournament

Southeast went on a 12-0 first-half run to take a 22-5 lead before Tongue River cut that lead back down to just two points. Then came a back-and-forth final quarter that ended with the Cyclones on the baseline, holding onto a 50-47 until the final horn.

“We were hitting shots,” Southeast head coach Crockett Herring said. “Sawyer Anderson hit some big 3’s in that first half and our kids really feed off of somebody when we get going like that. Start of the second half we missed those shots and we were in a dogfight.”

Anderson, one of Southeast’s talented juniors, tied the game high with 13 points — all coming in the first half.

“We just kind of had to relax a bit,” he said. “They were hitting 3’s and hitting shots and, naturally, we kind of panicked a little bit. But we had to calm down because we know how to play the game of basketball and seal it.”

Following a Tongue River 3, Southeast milked the 5-second clock and the ensuing inbound was tipped at the horn. It’s the first time since 2010 that the Cyclones advanced into the semifinals.

“I’m just so happy we won,” Anderson said. “Pretty sure we’re going to celebrate a little bit then relax and watch our girls play.”