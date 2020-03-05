Sundance knocks off No. 1 Rocky to start chaotic 2A boys tournament

The 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships saw its first upset midway through Thursday afternoon inside Jerry Dalton Gym.
Feeding off its anxious fans from the offset, Sundance jumped ahead of West Regional champion Rocky Mountain early and didn’t panic when the top-seeded Grizzlies made their charge. The Bulldogs finished 9 of 12 from the line to finish on a 10-4 run and knock off Rocky Mountain, 57-46.
“Right away I remember Rocky telling their coach, ‘I can’t hear you,’” Sundance junior Lane Gill said. “It started with our crowd, our cheer section and our bench. That’s where it all started and I can’t thank them enough for getting our energy going. I give all the props to our crowd.”
Sundance took a lead 2 minutes in and maintained it until Rocky drew level on a buzzer-beating shot to end the third quarter. The two traded buckets for minutes before a vital bucket from Gill gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. He finished with 15 points, just behind senior Kye Taylor, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half to set the tone.
“Every single bucket he would score it,” Gill said of Taylor. “So I said I’m going to get you the ball, you do your thing and we’ll go off you. Every time we did that we just kept scoring.”
So the Bulldogs advanced into the semifinals of their first state tournament since 2012. They punched their ticket to play Southeast, which just barely survived immediately prior to Sundance’s upset.
Southeast went on a 12-0 first-half run to take a 22-5 lead before Tongue River cut that lead back down to just two points. Then came a back-and-forth final quarter that ended with the Cyclones on the baseline, holding onto a 50-47 until the final horn.
“We were hitting shots,” Southeast head coach Crockett Herring said. “Sawyer Anderson hit some big 3’s in that first half and our kids really feed off of somebody when we get going like that. Start of the second half we missed those shots and we were in a dogfight.”
Anderson, one of Southeast’s talented juniors, tied the game high with 13 points — all coming in the first half.
“We just kind of had to relax a bit,” he said. “They were hitting 3’s and hitting shots and, naturally, we kind of panicked a little bit. But we had to calm down because we know how to play the game of basketball and seal it.”
Following a Tongue River 3, Southeast milked the 5-second clock and the ensuing inbound was tipped at the horn. It’s the first time since 2010 that the Cyclones advanced into the semifinals.
“I’m just so happy we won,” Anderson said. “Pretty sure we’re going to celebrate a little bit then relax and watch our girls play.”
Wyoming Indian survived Pine Buffs’ second-half charge to start the late quarterfinals with a 72-68 win. The defending champions bombarded and overwhelmed Pine Bluffs, jumping out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter before the Hornets stormed back to eventually take a fourth-quarter lead. The Chiefs answered and provided fireworks down the stretch.
Ryan Fornstrom scored an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Hornets up 68-67 with 2:07 left. That score held until Chiefs junior Austin Hill did the same to regain a 70-68 lead with 37 seconds remaining. Multiple defensive stops iced it from there. Hill finished with a quarterfinal-high 27 points.
The last quarterfinal between Big Horn and Kemmerer was not complete by Star-Tribune press deadlines.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans