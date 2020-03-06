You are the owner of this article.
Sundance survives to make first championship since 2008
2A BOYS

Sundance survives to make first championship since 2008

2a Boys BB Southeast v Sundance

Sundance's Kye Taylor blocks a shot by Southeast's Patrick Swank in their Class 2A semifinal game of the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Friday at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Friday night at Casper Events Center brought frantic defense, collected free throws, emphatic offensive fouls and impassioned celebrations that lasted right up until the next pulse-pounding moment. And that was just the first semifinal of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships.

Sundance, fresh off its upset over top-ranked Rocky Mountain, stood face-to-face with East Conference foe Southeast through 32 painful minutes. And when those weren’t enough, another 4 were added on. And then another until finally the Bulldogs were title-game bound.

Playing in just its second state tournament in 11 years, Sundance continued its momentous tournament to eke out a 46-44 double-overtime win over Southeast.

“I never thought that would go into double-overtime,” Sundance junior Landon Martin said. “That’s insane. It’s fun to play in an atmosphere like that with our crowd like that, oh my goodness. It just makes everything that much more fun.”

Southeast led most of the way thanks, for the most part, to a 14-3 first quarter. Then the Cyclones’ hot hand was pulled into the icy depths of defensive basketball. Sundance responded to take a 29-28 lead late in the fourth quarter and start the insanity.

There were seven lead changes and eight ties along the way, none proving more important than the final change — coming on a pair of free throws from Sundance junior Lane Gill with 1:28 remaining. Martin drew a charge on the next possession, sophomore Gunner McLaughlin snagged a rebound and junior Brad Kruger hit a free throw with 14.4 seconds left to double the Bulldogs lead.

“We’re a team and we knew that we’ve come back from hard games before,” McLaughlin said. “Our shots weren’t falling but we roll with it and then once we take the lead we know we’ve got it from there.”

Through all of that Southeast still had the ball and a chance to draw level or go for the win. The Cyclones tried to end it there but the final shot fell shy of the rim. That punched Sundance’s first ticket to the state championship since 2008.

Following that excitement came the opportunity to wait and watch their championship-game opponent.

Defending champion Wyoming Indian and East No. 1 seed Big Horn battled in Friday’s late semifinal that did not finish by Star-Tribune press deadlines.

Big Horn came off the heels of a thorough victory over Kemmerer in Thursday’s night cap while the Chiefs brought the momentum of a last-second win over Pine Bluffs from the night before.

An acrobatic layup with contact from junior Austin Hill with 37 seconds left gave the Chiefs the winning edge in that contest.

“Lane Hill from last year, he knew when you needed that bucket,” Wyoming Indian head coach Craig Ferris said after that game. “That’s his older brother. Austin has that in his blood. They battled growing up, they played with and against each other.

“He just knew what to do. He knew he needed a bucket in that moment.”

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

2A Boys Tracker

THRILLER: Sundance survived a double-overtime clash with Southeast in the first semifinal.

LATE: Friday's second semifinal between Wyoming Indian and Big Horn finished after Star-Tribune press deadlines.

HE SAID IT: "It's fun to play in an atmosphere like that with our crowd like that, oh my goodness. It just makes everything that much more fun." -- Sundance junior Landon Martin.

