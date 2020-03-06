Sundance survives to make first championship since 2008

Friday night at Casper Events Center brought frantic defense, collected free throws, emphatic offensive fouls and impassioned celebrations that lasted right up until the next pulse-pounding moment. And that was just the first semifinal of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships.

Sundance, fresh off its upset over top-ranked Rocky Mountain, stood face-to-face with East Conference foe Southeast through 32 painful minutes. And when those weren’t enough, another 4 were added on. And then another until finally the Bulldogs were title-game bound.

Playing in just its second state tournament in 11 years, Sundance continued its momentous tournament to eke out a 46-44 double-overtime win over Southeast.

“I never thought that would go into double-overtime,” Sundance junior Landon Martin said. “That’s insane. It’s fun to play in an atmosphere like that with our crowd like that, oh my goodness. It just makes everything that much more fun.”

Southeast led most of the way thanks, for the most part, to a 14-3 first quarter. Then the Cyclones’ hot hand was pulled into the icy depths of defensive basketball. Sundance responded to take a 29-28 lead late in the fourth quarter and start the insanity.