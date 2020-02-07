Talented junior class is powering Rocky Mountain to promising season

Less than a month remains in Rocky Mountain's season and head coach Pat Winland believes the best is yet to come.
That could be difficult for some to imagine as the Rocky boys have marched out to a 14-2 record going into a pivotal clash with defending champion Wyoming Indian in Ethete on Saturday, but that's where the young Grizzlies find themselves at this point of the season.
"I don't think we've hit our stride yet," the third-year head coach said. "As we finish out conference season we hope to be peaking at the right time."
That's the road map that the program has laid out for years. Many on this year's team watched Rocky make consecutive state-championship game runs in 2014-15 while falling just shy of gold both years. The Grizzlies finished third in Winland's two previous seasons, both ending in heart-wrenching semifinal defeats.
Last year's season -- which culminated in a seven-point win over Big Horn in the third-place game -- saw the Grizzlies finish 20-7. They stood atop their quadrant and tested every team in their conference, including state champion Wyoming Indian. And they did it, largely, with a talented group of sophomores.
"Last year I believe we took a lot of teams by surprise and got a lot of game experience for those sophomores," Winland said. "Absolutely, they now know what to expect. Our junior class is strong. They want to make their own mark but they want to uphold the standard of basketball we've played the last several years."
Six-foot-5 Taylor Winland has been the team's leading scorer in the post. He averages 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and has tallied five double-doubles this season. Zach Simmons (14.1 points), at 6-1, is a crafty player that can get to the rim as well as he can shoot the 3. Point guard Jess Wambeke (10.9 points) acts as the team's motor. "When he plays up to his potential, we're real tough to beat," Winland summarized.
Then there's two defensive-minded role players in Branson Robison and Tyler Banks. All of them are juniors.
Rocky Mountain is the top shooting team in 2A at 48.3 percent. That number is powered by a 60.5 mark inside the arc. A healthy amount of that percentage can be contributed to the big Winland down low taking advantage of a size disadvantage, but the Grizzlies have also been aided by transition points. They hold opponents to just 41.3 points per game, force 10.1 steals and 17.1 turnovers. That's led to transition buckets for their speedy guards.
"We believe a tough man-to-man defense is our best way to score," their head coach stated.
Many, like Coach Winland, saw the junior class's potential when they were second graders playing 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 tournaments in Montana. That talented class has now inherited a top-tier 2A program with just one senior ahead of them with the intent of furthering the program. There's been no talk of the program's first state championship since 1998. Instead, coaches have made sure their kids take this season in one-game doses.
"It sounds cliche but you only get so many games in your high school career," Winland said. "Last year we played 27 games. We can guarantee 25-27 games. My message is don't waste any of those."
Winland said that Saturday's game against Wyoming Indian would be a good barometer for a team that's only losses are to Upton (45-43) and Powell (52-47). After that, just four games remain before the West Regional in Riverton. It's one game at a time until then -- then it's a one-game season.
