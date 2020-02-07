Talented junior class is powering Rocky Mountain to promising season

Less than a month remains in Rocky Mountain's season and head coach Pat Winland believes the best is yet to come.

That could be difficult for some to imagine as the Rocky boys have marched out to a 14-2 record going into a pivotal clash with defending champion Wyoming Indian in Ethete on Saturday, but that's where the young Grizzlies find themselves at this point of the season.

"I don't think we've hit our stride yet," the third-year head coach said. "As we finish out conference season we hope to be peaking at the right time."

That's the road map that the program has laid out for years. Many on this year's team watched Rocky make consecutive state-championship game runs in 2014-15 while falling just shy of gold both years. The Grizzlies finished third in Winland's two previous seasons, both ending in heart-wrenching semifinal defeats.

Last year's season -- which culminated in a seven-point win over Big Horn in the third-place game -- saw the Grizzlies finish 20-7. They stood atop their quadrant and tested every team in their conference, including state champion Wyoming Indian. And they did it, largely, with a talented group of sophomores.