The 10 finalists for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year award were announced Wednesday. The annual award recognizes the state’s top female and male senior athletes.

This year’s finalists combined to earn all-state honors in numerous sports; won multiple state championships, individually and as a member of a title-winning team; set state records; and won national recognition for their accomplishments.

The five female finalists are Cody’s Ally Boysen and Kennedi Niemann, Thunder Basin’s Joelie Spelts, Lyman’s Sage Bradshaw and Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell.

The boys finalists are Sheridan’s Colson Coon, Cody’s Luke Talich, Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs, Lander’s Gage Gose and Big Piney’s Colby Jenks.

Here’s a closer look at each finalist.

Girls

Boysen was a three-time all-state soccer selection at forward and helped lead the Fillies to back-to-back Class 3A state championships. Cody was 17-0-0 each of the past two seasons and Boysen was named the 3A Senior Player of the Year this season. ... In basketball, she averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to help the Fillies complete a 25-0 season and win the program’s first state title with a victory over Thunder Basin in the Class 4A state championship game. Boysen was an all-state selection in basketball. ... Boysen also earned all-state honors in swimming as a sophomore when she was the runner-up in both the 50-and 100-yard freestyle.

Niemann earned three all-state honors in basketball, two in soccer and one in volleyball for the Fillies. During Cody’s undefeated hoops campaign Niemann averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game. ... She was an all-state midfielder on the soccer team and led the volleyball team, which lost to Kelly Walsh in the 4A state title match, with 277 kills.

Spelts excelled on the volleyball and basketball courts for the Bolts. She was a three-time all-state selection in volleyball, averaging 6.6 kills per set while recording a .285 hitting percentage her senior season. ... Spelts also earned three all-state honors in basketball. This season she averaged 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

Bradshaw was a three-time all-state selection in both volleyball and basketball and also earned all-state honors in track & field during her prep career. She helped the Eagles win the 2021 Class 3A state volleyball title as a junior and finish second this past season. ... In basketball, Bradshaw averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 steals per game this season. ... She also won the state title in the 3A long jump as a junior and placed second in the event as a sophomore and fifth as a senior.

Morrell was a dominant distance runner during her time at Central. She was the Gatorade state’s Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year as a senior after winning the Class 4A title while helping the Indians win the team title. ... Morrell capped a brilliant senior campaign at the state outdoor meet by winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and finishing fourth in the 400 for the title-winning Indians. ... She also won five individual state titles in indoor track, taking gold in the 800 the past three years and in the 1600 as a sophomore and as a senior.







Boys

Coon earned all-state honors in football, wrestling and soccer for the Broncs. He won back-to-back state Gatorade Player of the Year honors on the gridiron in addition to being named the Star-Tribune Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons for the back-to-back Class 4A state champions. This season Coon rushed for 2,195 yards, including a state-record 517 yards in Sheridan’s semifinal victory over Cheyenne Central, and scored 34 touchdowns. ... He was a three-time all-state selection in soccer and helped lead the Broncs to a runner-up finish in 2022 and a third-place finish this season. ... In wrestling, Coon won the state championship at 182 pounds this season to help Sheridan win the program’s first state title since 1990.

Talich earned all-state honors in football, basketball and track during his outstanding prep career. He was a three-time all-state selection in football and was named the Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year this past season. Talich was instrumental in the Broncs winning back-to-back Class 3A state championships (2020-21) and putting together a 26-game winning streak. ... On the court he averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds this past season as Cody finished third at state. ... He capped his prep career by winning the 100- and 200-yard dashes and the long jump at the state outdoor track & field meet.

Gose established himself as one of the nation’s top prep hurdlers this season while also showing off his speed in both the 200 and 400. He set the overall state record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.09 seconds at the state meet last month and established a new standard in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.24. His time in the 300 hurdles was the No. 5 mark in the nation at the time. ... Gose also won the 200 at the state meet and set a Class 3A record in the 400 at the Wyoming Track Classic. ... He won back-to-back state titles in both hurdling events and set the 3A mark in the 55-meter hurdles at the state indoor meet with a time of 7.53. ... Gose also earned all-state honors in Nordic skiing as he placed sixth in the 5k freestyle as a senior.

Schlabs earned three all-state honors in both basketball and football with the T-Birds. This past season he caught 80 passes for 1,081 yards and 16 TDs to help lead East to the state championship game and garner Star-Tribune Super 25 honors. ... On the court, Schlabs averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 assists per game and was named the Class 4A Player of the Year as the T-Birds won their first state championship since 2006.

Jenks starred at Big Piney and Wind River while also earning all-state honors while also competing for Pinedale and Green River. ... At the state track meet last month he set Class 2A records in both the 800 (1:53.64) and the 300 hurdles (38.22) while also finishing second in both the 400 and the 1600. ... Jenks won the 800, the 1600 and the 300 hurdles for the Punchers at the 2022 state meet and was the 800 champ while competing for Wind River in 2021. ... During his indoor track career, he placed third in the 800 as a junior while running for Green River. This past season he ran for Pinedale and set an overall state record in the 800 with a time of 1:53.92.

The Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award is considered to be the most prestigious honor bestowed upon a Wyoming high school athlete. This will be the 48th year for the award, which is named in honor of the late Milward Simpson, a former Wyoming governor (1954-58) and United States senator (1962-67) from Cody.

Simpson served as the team captain for the University of Wyoming football, basketball and baseball teams and earned varsity letters in each sport from 1917-21. He turned down a professional baseball contract to attend Harvard Law School before returning to his home state.

This year’s winners will be announced June 17 at a luncheon in Cody. Last year’s winners were Kelly Walsh’s Cameron Burkett and Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard.